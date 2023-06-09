The Indian men's national football team kicks off a busy period with the Intercontinental Cup, at the Kalinga stadium, Bhubaneswar. This is the third edition of the AIFF-hosted event: India beat Kenya in the final of the inaugural edition in Mumbai while North Korea beat Tajikistan in Ahmedabad to lift the trophy in 2019.

India (FIFA rank 101) play Mongolia (rank 183) in their first match of the tournament (at 7.30 PM today). They then take on Vanuatu (164) and finally Lebanon (99). With these matches crucial in helping the AIFF achieve their stated goal of seeing the Indian men's team in the top-10 in Asia, by 2026, there's pressure on coach Igor Stimac to deliver.

And the coach appears as confident as ever: "We're expecting to win the tournament, and that's why we're here. We'll do everything possible to make that happen," he said during the pre-match press conference.

"Although our opponents [in the Intercontinental Cup] are not as tough as the teams we'll face in the Asian Cup, they're still good and competitive," he said, before speaking specifically about Friday's opponents. "Mongolia are a very aggressive side with a lot of young players in midfield and upfront. They press high press and play counter-attacking football. Even though they may find it difficult to adapt to the warm weather here, their players are arriving in competitive form as the Mongolian league is going on at the moment."

This was something that Mongolia's Japanese head coach Ichiro Otsuka mentioned in his presser too -- "There's a huge difference between the weather conditions in Mongolia and India. It was snowing back there a few days ago, but it's so hot and humid here."

Stimac constituted a national camp on May 15 in Bhubaneswar, and has said that the team have had enough time to prepare physically for the matches (plus the SAFF Championship which starts in Bengaluru on June 21). "Our players are here to prove that they deserve their place in the national team," he said.

"Playing at home will be a big advantage for us. I hope to see a large number of supporters cheering for us. We saw in Manipur that when we're surrounded by passionate fans who shower us with love, they can help us beat better-ranked teams," he said.

Captain Sunil Chhetri shared this enthusiasm, saying he was surprised he hadn't played for India in Odisha before.

Otsuka, meanwhile, is preparing his team for a tough test. "All the other three teams are ranked higher than us. But we will fight and try to have better games against them. We're very motivated to showcase our football here," he said. "Compared to us, the Indian team is very strong. Later this year, we'll have our first round of the World Cup Qualifiers, where we will face higher-ranked teams. So, we want to concentrate on defending first. But, of course, we also have some ideas going forward."

