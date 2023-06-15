Alessia Russo made 20 appearances in the WSL this season, scoring 10 goals and providing one assist. Visionhaus/Getty Images

Alessia Russo is considering a move to the United States amid interest from NWSL team Washington Spirit, sources have told ESPN, despite Arsenal's attempts to sign the England forward.

Lyon and an unnamed Spanish team are also prepared to offer the Manchester United player the chance to move overseas before the start of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand on July 20.

Russo, 24, will become a free agent when her contract with United expires at the end of June and Arsenal are in pole position to sign the former Chelsea youngster having had a world record bid of £450,000 ($569,655) rejected by United in January.

But while Russo is aware of the long-standing interest from Arsenal, sources have said she is open to a return to the U.S. having spent two years with North Carolina Tar Heels between 2017 and 2019.

Russo's representatives travelled to the U.S. last week and attended Washington's 2-1 victory against Angel City -- a win which cemented Spirit's second place position in the NWSL standings.

Spirit owner Michele Kang became the majority owner of Lyon last month as part of plans to create a new women-led multi-club soccer organisation and sources have said that Russo is considering offers from both Lyon and Washington Spirit, as well as Arsenal's bid to take her to north London.