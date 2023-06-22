Walking in a Chhetri wonderland: India's GOAT sparks joy against Pakistan

The pitch invader... did not even invade the pitch.

Instead, he made a beeline for the dugout, where greatness rested. Sunil Chhetri had just come off to a standing ovation at the Sree Kanteerava stadium in Bengaluru, his fortress, India's fortress - after a hat-trick that pulverized an already weary Pakistan into submission (4-0) at the 2023 SAFF Championship.

Sadly, the pitch invader's quest to meet greatness never transpired, as despite a couple of clever body feints (India's Rugby team ought to have a look), he was eventually tackled and apprehended by the police. Sunil Chhetri's quest to meet greatness, however, did transpire, as he wrote himself into the record books once more with his 90th international goal and fourth career hat-trick.

In doing so, Chhetri joined Puran Bahadur Thapa (the first Indian to ever score a hat-trick in international football) and IM Vijayan to become only the third Indian to score a hat-trick against Pakistan.

His 90th international goal took him past Malaysian legend Mokhtar 'SuperMokh' Dahari - with Chhetri now only behind Cristiano Ronaldo (123), Ali Daei (109) and Lionel Messi (103) in the all-time scoring charts.

◾ 2nd highest goal-scoring Asian in men's internationals

◾ 3rd highest active goal-scorer in men's internationals

◾ 4th highest goal-scoring player in men's internationals Sunil Chhetri, Indian football royalty ��#INDPAK | #SAFFChampionship2023 pic.twitter.com/brvD3UOume - ESPN India (@ESPNIndia) June 21, 2023

Speaking to the media after the game, Chhetri did admit that "in International football, getting goals is not easy - no matter who and where you are playing." Doubly so, when the feet tasked with getting those goals are nigh on 38 years old.

Yet, as the game began, Chhetri was full of running, almost as if he'd turned back the clock 18 years and nine days to 12th June 2005, where a callow 20-year-old version of himself scored on his debut against Pakistan in Quetta. Yet, along an international career whose duration represents a full-grown adult, has come the wisdom of choosing your moments.

AIFF

As Abdullah Iqbal passed it back to Pakistan goalkeeper, Saqib Hanif, from the left touchline in the 10th minute, there was no danger. None. There were three car lengths between Chhetri and Hanif. Who in their right 38-year-old mind would opt to press?

After a lifetime of sniffing out potential goal-scoring chances however, Chhetri turned up the afterburners - and lo and behold, Hanif took a heavy touch and miskicked the ball. Cue Chhetri pouncing with an inevitable result - goal.

The Kanteerava shook, and I mean SHOOK, with the cheers that followed, which quickly turned into that famous old chant in the stadium.

CHHETRI! CHHETRI CHHETRI!

Six minutes later, that same chant reverberated in the Kanteerava once more as Chhetri stepped up to the penalty spot. Easah Suliman, once captain of the England U-20 side, now captain of Pakistan, was enduring a personal nightmare as he conceded a penalty with a handball while blocking Anirudh Thapa's shot.

Phones were immediately whipped out as the future was certain - Sunil Chhetri was going to score, and he did, the moment captured for posterity by many in the stands - Hanif dived the right way, but Chhetri's arrow into the bottom corner gave him no chance.

CHHETRI! CHHETRI CHHETRI!

The crowd was firmly whipped up into a frenzy now as the heavens above Bengaluru opened up - almost as if the gods were paying tribute as well. Perhaps those raindrops came from the fountain of youth, because Chhetri turned into the 18-year-old version of himself, running onto a pass in the right channel, his legs a blur, speeding into the box before Muhammad Sufyan brought him down. History was about to be made. Hanif dived the right way again, but he was a mere footnote as Chhetri rifled his penalty straight into the top corner.

His 90th international goal and fourth career hat-trick done, there was still time for Chhetri, ever the consummate teammate, to celebrate with one of his best friends on the pitch - Udanta Singh making it 4-0 for India on a perfect night.

And then, in the 87th minute, his number was up - as Chhetri came off to a standing ovation.

22,860 - a capacity crowd at the Kanteerava on a rainy Wednesday night, proceeded to serenade their legend as the stadium trembled - almost as if the concrete pillars of the stands, witness to so many of his goals in the past, were also joining the crowd in.

CHHETRI! CHHETRI CHHETRI!

This was India vs Pakistan and all the associations that come along with it for every one of the 1.7 billion from both nations that have grown up with this rivalry.

Only GOATs, however, can make it ... more. Only GOATs can elevate a victory against the fiercest of rivals into a moment that will never be forgotten by those who were present to witness it. Only GOATs can turn jerseys sold outside the stadium for Rs.250 into priceless, treasured souvenirs that will never be parted with.

After all, it was inevitable that a Delhi lad-turned-legend for a Bengaluru franchise would turn it up against the old enemy. No wonder that pitch invader ran where he did, the 22 players on the pitch didn't exist for him - there's only one Sunil Chhetri.

And we're walking along, singing this song, walking in a Chhetri wonderland.