With the 2023 Women's World Cup now just weeks away, EA Sports is preparing to roll out its update for the tournament on FIFA 23, which will be made available as a free add-on to the game from the end of June.

In anticipation of the update's release, EA Sports has provided a list of the 100 highest-rated players on national teams that will compete at the tournament, which is to be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to Aug. 20.

As reigning back-to-back champions, the United States Women's National Team (USWNT) make their presence felt in the 2023 Women's World Cup player ratings, though their prominence at the very top isn't quite what you might expect.

The 100-strong list features many of the biggest players in the women's game, including some who will not be at the World Cup due to injury or other circumstances.

After perusing the top-rated players, here are the main takeaways. You can check out the fill list of 100 players at the bottom of the page.

USWNT only have one player in the top 10

Despite entering the 2023 World Cup as winners of the previous two tournaments and at No.1 in the FIFA World Ranking, the USWNT can only claim to have one player occupying the top 10 of EA Sports' FIFA 23 player ratings.

Their lone representative is veteran forward Alex Morgan, who is ranked fourth with an overall player rating of 90. You then have to scan all the way down to 14th to find the next USWNT star on the list in Portland Thorns striker Sophia Smith (87), who has scored 12 goals in 29 games for her country to date.

USWNT have 12 players in top 100

It's better news overall for the USWNT, who make up more than 10% of the top 100 players in the FIFA 23 Women's World Cup update. With 12 in title, they have the same number on the list as tournament co-hosts Australia.

With overall ratings of 90 and 87 respectively, Morgan and Smith rank highest among their compatriots above Rose Lavelle (87), Mallory Swanson (87), Lindsey Horan (86), Becky Sauerbrunn (86), Megan Rapinoe (86), Alyssa Naeher (86), Aubrey Kingsbury (84), Trinity Rodman (83), Casey Murphy (83) and Kelley O'Hara (83), who all fall between 23rd and 92nd place.

Kingsbury, Murphy, Rodman and Smith make the list despite being among the 14 members of the 2023 USWNT squad who are making their World Cup debuts at this year's tournament.

Germany win the numbers game

While the USWNT's dozen players in the top 100 is impressive, it pales in comparison to several of their tournament rivals with international heavyweight nations such as France (13) and European champions England (14) all having more players listed.

However, it's two-time world champions Germany who have more players in the top 100 than any other country, and by some margin. Indeed, while none have made the top 10, no fewer than 17 members of head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's stacked World Cup roster have made the top 100 rated players in the game -- led by captain and star striker Alexandra Popp (87) at No. 16.

Lena Oberdorf (87), Lina Magull (87), Svenja Huth (86), Lea Schuller (86), Sara Dabritz (85), Merle Frohms (84), Ann-Katrin Berger (84), Kathrin Hendrich (84), Tabea Wassmuth (84), Linda Dallmann (84), Felicitas Rauch (83), Klara Buhl (83), Sara Doorsoun-Khajeh (83), Laura Freigang (83), Marina Hegering (83) and Giulia Gwinn (83) complete the list.

Barca riding high

Spain only have three players in the top 100 but Barcelona can claim to have a much higher level of representation with four members of their squad featuring in the top 10 and nine in the top 100.

Alexia Putellas is Barca's highest-ranked player in second place with a joint-highest overall rating of 91. The Ballon d'Or-winning superstar is joined in the top 10 by teammates Caroline Graham Hansen (90) of Norway, England's Lucy Bronze (89) and fellow Spaniard Irene Paredes (88).

Kerr in pole position

Australia striker Sam Kerr tops the bill as the highest-rated player in the FIFA 2023 Women's World Cup update with an overall rating of 91. Kerr wasn't at her lethal best with Chelsea as they won the WSL title in 2022-23, with her 12 league goals her lowest return since 2017. But the 29-year-old is likely to step up for her country as she prepares to captain the Matildas at their home World Cup.

Just for the record, co-hosts New Zealand don't have any players included in the top 100.

Strong showing from Norway and France

Despite having four players in the top 100, Norway can boast having three in the top 10, more than any other competing nation. Caroline Graham Hansen (90), Ada Hegerberg (90) and Guro Reiten (88) are the three highest-rated Grasshoppers players, while midfielder Ingrid Syrstad Engen (84) can be found a little further down the list at No. 59.

France are the only other nation to have more than one player included in the top 10, with long-serving captain Wendie Renard (90) and Paris Saint-Germain forward Marie-Antoinette Katoto (89) occupying sixth and eighth respectively. However, it should be noted that Katoto has been ruled out of the 2023 Women's World Cup after being forced to sit out with a cruciate ligament injury she sustained while playing for France at last summer's European Championships.

Brazil struggle to keep up

With many members of the old guard now retired or replaced, Brazil have just two players included in the top 100: Kansas City Current striker Debinha (88) and veteran defender Tamires (83) the only Selecao stars to make the cut.

Head coach Pia Sundhage is yet to announce her 2023 World Cup squad so there is perhaps still hope the likes of Barcelona forward Geyse might just squeeze into the top 100 come the final edition.