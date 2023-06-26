LIVE Transfer Talk: Man United turn to Juventus star Rabiot

Craig Burley analyses whether or not Mason Mount would be the right signing for Manchester United. (0:58)

The summer transfer window is open for some leagues in Europe, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Man United turn to Rabiot

Manchester United are looking to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot on a free transfer once his contract expires, says The Athletic.

Rabiot, 28, has been locked in talks for weeks over a new deal as his current terms expire at the end of the month. The France international made 32 Serie A appearances last season, scoring eight goals, and has spoken in the past about his desire to play in the Premier League.

United have been chasing a £55 million deal for Chelsea's Mason Mount, but sources have told ESPN the club are considering other options including Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, Ajax's Mohammed Kudus and Taylor Booth at FC Utrecht.

Meanwhile, United will reportedly listen to offers for up to 13 players as they hope to bring in £100m, according to The Daily Mail. The Red Devils will readily let go of Donny van de Beek, Fred, Anthony Elanga, Hannibal Mejbri, Alex Telles, Eric Bailly, Brandon Williams and Zidane Iqbal.

They will also listen to offers to sign Harry Maguire, Scott McTominay, Dean Henderson, Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho, with the latter reportedly available for £45m. That is in addition to players who will leave as free agents, which could still include goalkeeper David de Gea.

LIVE BLOG

09.05 BST: FC Porto striker Mehdi Taremi has turned down an offer to join Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal, according to his agent.

Taremi, 30, scored 22 goals and set up eight more in 33 league appearances last season. He has one year left on his contract and wants to continue with the Portuguese giants next season, though Al Hilal are prepared to offer Porto €35m to sign the Iran international this summer.

"He [Taremi] has one year left on his contract and will continue playing in Europe," Taremi's agent, Alireza Nikoomanesh, said. "Despite the interest from Saudi Arabia, which we respect, Taremi's wish is to continue at FC Porto and in European football."

09.00 BST: Barcelona have announced the signing of Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan as a free agent.

Gundogan, 32, is out of contract with City at the end of the month and has agreed to join Barca on a two-year deal with the option for a third year. His release clause has been fixed at €400m.

Sources told ESPN last week that City were unwilling to match Barca's financial offer and would only extend Gundogan's contract for one year with an option for a second.

08.47 BST: Former Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino is in advanced talks to join Saudi Arabian club Al Ahli as a free agent, according to Globo.

Firmino, 31, spent eight seasons at Liverpool, scoring 110 goals in 361 games, but the Brazil international left earlier this month after his contract expired. A reported target of Barcelona, Firmino also has offers to return to play in Brazil.

Al-Ahli are also targeting a move to sign Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez and Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

08.30 BST: Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly has joined Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal from Premier League side Chelsea, the two clubs announced on Sunday.

"We'll continue to make history together," Al Hilal said on Twitter, alongside a short video featuring Koulibaly.

The four-time Asian Champions League winners said Koulibaly's contract would run until 2026 without giving any financial details. British media reported that the Saudi club would pay around £17m for the centre-back.

"I'm here with those who make the glory in the present and the future," the Africa Cup of Nations winner said.

Koulibaly, 32, scored two goals in 32 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea after joining them from Napoli last July. He is the second player moving to Al Hilal from the Premier League after Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves signed from Wolverhampton Wanderers for £47m on Friday.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Danny Lewis)

- There has been contact between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain regarding left-back Lucas Hernandez but no offer yet, reports Florian Plettenberg. Hernandez wants to leave Bayern, who have made it clear that they want a transfer fee of €50m plus bonuses for the 27-year-old, while PSG are now preparing a first offer.

- Fulham have made an approach to sign Leeds United and U.S. men's national team midfielder Brenden Aaronson, as has been reported by The Daily Mail. Aaronson only joined Leeds from RB Salzburg last summer for £24.7m but he has a relegation clause that allows him to leave on loan following Leeds' drop to the EFL Championship. Fulham also are weighing up a move for Manchester United's Fred, after seeing the 30-year-old as a possible option for their midfield.

Meanwhile, Leeds could face a number of other outgoings after their relegation from the Premier League. Aaronson's U.S. teammate Tyler Adams remains a notable player who is being looked at, and Roma reportedly want Rasmus Kristensen and Diego Llorente on loan. Meanwhile, Everton are among the clubs who have enquired about Wilfried Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville.

- Villarreal striker Nicolas Jackson has completed his medical ahead of a move to join Chelsea, reports The Guardian. The €37m that the Blues have offered is more than the 22-year-old's €35m release clause, but that has allowed them to have a more beneficial structure, with Jackson joining on an eight-year deal.

- AC Milan have lost some confidence in their ability to sign Fenerbahce attacking midfielder Arda Guler, reports Calciomercato, with Barcelona and Real Madrid both among the other clubs looking at the 18-year-old, who has a €17.5m release clause. Milan would want Guler to go straight into their squad, while the Spanish giants would both plan on signing him before immediately sending him back out on loan. Guler is expected to make a decision in the coming days.

- PSV Eindhoven attacking midfielder Xavi Simons hasn't made a decision on his future but isn't leaning towards a return to Paris Saint-Germain, as reported by L'Equipe. The 20-year-old has impressed since leaving the Parc des Princes for the Netherlands last summer, scoring 22 goals and assisting another 12 this campaign. PSG have a €6m option to re-sign him.