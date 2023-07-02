The summer transfer window is now open in Europe and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Man City eye Barcelona's De Jong

Manchester City are interested in a potential move for Frenkie de Jong following the end of their pursuit of West Ham United's Declan Rice, according to the Sun.

De Jong, 26, has been tipped to leave Barcelona for some time, turning down a move to Erik ten Hag's Manchester United a year ago.

The Netherlands midfielder remains keen on staying at the Blaugrana under Xavi Hernández, but his departure may be necessary for the LaLiga champions as they look to slash their huge wage bill.

De Jong earns a €465,000 per week and the report adds that the Catalan club will likely demand a fee of up to £90 million (€104 million).

Pep Guardiola is reportedly a huge admirer of the Dutchman, making an unsuccessful attempt to sign him in 2019. City are looking to find a successor for Ilkay Gundogan, who swapped the Etihad for the Camp Nou last month.

Rice is nearing a move to Arsenal after the Gunners submitted a third offer for his transfer worth £100m plus £5m in add-ons on Wednesday, sources told ESPN. While there remain minor details to finalise, they are said to be a formality at this stage.

Barcelona midfield Frenkie de Jong could be in the mix for a move to Manchester City. Octavio Passos/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- RB Leipzig's Dominik Szoboszlai has completed his medical ahead of his move to Liverpool, reports The Athletic. The 22-year-old midfielder, who scored six goals and provided eight assists in 32 Bundesliga appearances last season, will move to Liverpool after sources told ESPN that player's release clause of €70m was activated. The two clubs were already in contact over a deal for Fabio Carvalho, who will join the Bundesliga side on a season loan.

- Manchester United are set to look at other goalkeeper options after deeming a move for Internazionale's Andre Onana as too expensive, according to the Mirror. With Mason Mount's £60m deal reportedly accounting for half of the club's £120 million transfer budget, United are aware that other big money moves could run against Financial Fair Play restrictions. United's keeper short list includes pursuit of Feyenoord's Justin Bijlow and Eintracht Frankfurt's Kevin Trapp. The Eredivisie side will likely part with Bijlow, 25, for around £20m, whilst the Bundesliga club would accept close to £10m for their 32-year-old shot-stopper.

- West Ham are looking to beat AC Milan in the race for South American wonderkid Dario Osorio, reports the Sun. The 19-year-old winger, who plays for Universidad de Chile, has already reportedly declined a transfer to a Brazilian club in a bid to move to Europe. The Hammers are readying a £7.5m offer for the Chile international, whilst the Rossoneri also keen on a sign-and-loan move for the teenager.

- Arsenal is finalising their deal for Ajax's Jurrien Timber, according to Fabrizio Romano. The 22-year-old defender is expected to undergo a medical in north London shortly, with negotiations for the Netherlands international's move to the Emirates reaching their final stages. Sources told ESPN last month that Arsenal offered a fee in the region of £30m but that Ajax want £50m.

- Al Nassr have approached Sevilla for keeper Yassine Bounou, according to Foot Mercato. The 32-year-old goalkeeper could be set to leave Spain this summer if the LaLiga club were to receive a good offer. However, it is reported that the Morocco international is not interested in relocating to Saudi Arabia and would need to be convinced to make the move. The Saudi side are looking to offload current No. 1 David Ospina to make room to sign more foreign players this summer.