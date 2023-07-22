Megan Rapinoe has won her 200th cap for the United States women's national team, becoming the 14th American to reach that mark with her appearance against Vietnam at the Women's World Cup in Auckland, New Zealand.

Rapinoe came from the bench for the USWNT in the World Cup opener replacing Alex Morgan in the 58th minute.

Rapinoe, 38, made her debut with the USWNT in 2006 and has enjoyed a standout career, winning World Cup titles in 2015 and 2019 as well as an Olympic gold medal in 2012.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

- Women's World Cup bracket and fixtures schedule

The OL Reign forward announced earlier this month that she would retire from soccer at the end of the 2023 NWSL season, meaning this will be her final World Cup.

Rapinoe is tied with Abby Wambach for third all-time in assists for the USWNT with 73. Having also scored 63 goals, she is one of only seven players in USWNT history with at least 50 goals and 50 assists.

Brad Smith/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

Nine of her goals have come at World Cups, putting her fourth among U.S. women. In 2019, she became the first American to win the Golden Ball for player of the tournament and the Golden Boot for the competition's top scorer at the same World Cup.

That same year she was named Best FIFA Women's Player and won the Ballon d'Or Feminin.

Along with teammates Alex Morgan, Kelley O'Hara, Alyssa Naeher and Julie Ertz, Morgan would become the first woman to win three Women's World Cup titles if the USWNT makes it three triumphs in a row in Australia and New Zealand.

After Vietnam, the USWNT will round out group play with games against the Netherlands and Portugal.