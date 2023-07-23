Raul Jimenez looks set to leave Wolverhampton Wanderers. Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

Fulham have agreed a £5 million ($6.42m) deal with Wolves to sign striker Raul Jimenez, sources have told ESPN.

Jimenez, 32, is set to finalise personal terms, and a medical is expected to take place early next week.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Fulham's interest comes amid ongoing uncertainty over the future of Aleksandar Mitrovic, who is not available for selection after being frustrated at being denied a move away from the club.

The Serbia forward is keen on joining Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal, who have had a £25m bid rejected with Fulham valuing him in excess of £50m.

Jimenez has been at Wolves since 2018 -- initially on loan from Benfica before joining permanently a year later -- and was later sidelined for nine months after fracturing his skull during a game against Arsenal in 2020.

Fulham boss Marco Silva had on Saturday expressed his frustration at the club's lack of signings this summer, but Jimenez is now close to becoming their first arrival.