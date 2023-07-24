ESPN analyst Shaka Hislop is conscious and recovering after collapsing on the field at the Rose Bowl during a broadcast ahead of AC Milan's friendly with Real Madrid on Sunday night.

Hislop was speaking on camera with co-host Dan Thomas when he stumbled and fell toward his partner. Thomas immediately gestured to security to get medical staff on the field to assist Hislop.

The match went ahead and Thomas tweeted shortly after kickoff that Hislop was conscious and that "medics were looking after him."

At half-time of the match, a relieved-looking Thomas went on air and reiterated what he said in his tweet. He added that Hislop's family had been informed that he was doing OK, but that it was "too early for any kind of medical diagnosis."

Hislop had a long career as a goalkeeper in England, playing for West Ham, Newcastle and Portsmouth as well as the Trinidad and Tobago national team. He joined ESPN as an analyst in 2008 and is a regular contributor for ESPN FC.