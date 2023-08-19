European soccer is back in full force, with the English Premier League, Spanish LaLiga, Serie A, Bundesliga and French Ligue 1 all under way. This weekend, we saw Tottenham clinch their first win with new manager Ange Postecoglou against Manchester United and a comeback win for Real Madrid, with Jude Bellingham stealing the show.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

So let's get into it: With a full menu of games, here are your talking points, great goals and all the news from a wonderful Saturday in the big European leagues.

The Saturday lead: Phil Foden steps up in De Bruyne's absence to ease Guardiola's fears

Pep Guardiola admitted at his prematch news conference he was concerned that Newcastle might be able to take advantage of a Manchester City team tired after a midweek trip to Athens for the Super Cup and missing key players, but he didn't need to worry.

Newcastle have never won a Premier League game at the Etihad Stadium, and after Julián Álvarez's first-half goal earned City a 1-0 win Saturday, they have now lost on each of their past 15 visits. Their last away win was at Maine Road in 2000 when Alan Shearer, now 53, scored the winner.

Phil Foden of Manchester City won Man of the Match for his performance against Newcastle. (Photo by Lexy Ilsley - Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images)

Speaking ahead of the game, Guardiola gave the sense that City, without Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and John Stones, might be in a vulnerable moment, but instead they passed an early-season test against one of the best teams in the league. Phil Foden was excellent playing in a sort of inside-right position and set up the first goal for Julian Alvarez with a silky first touch and angled pass.

Foden could barely get a game at the end of last season but with De Bruyne ruled out until possibly January or February, there is a chance for the 23-year-old to play a more central role. He was so good here -- creating seven chances from open play before 80 minutes were on the clock -- that eventually Newcastle resorted to kicking him, and Joelinton was booked for chopping him down despite being nowhere near the ball.

Josko Gvardiol was also impressive at the other end on his first Premier League start, with his night's work including a vital challenge on Callum Wilson when he was left as the last defender following a misplaced pass from Rodri.

Newcastle destroyed one of this season's fancied teams, Aston Villa, on the opening weekend but didn't really lay a glove on City. It said everything that Eddie Howe decided to take off both Alexander Isak and Sandro Tonali before the 70-minute mark because they were so quiet. Newcastle only managed one shot on target.

Guardiola might feel his team aren't in the best shape but they are still winning games. It's now three from three to start the campaign and also a club-record 17 consecutive home wins in all competitions, a run stretching back to Dec. 31.

This was City's toughest league game until Arsenal away in early October and it was navigated with minimal fuss. -- Rob Dawson

Saturday talking points around the leagues

Harry Kane's first Bundesliga start is a brilliant one

Say what you will about the desperation of Bayern Munich's past few months -- April's panic-firing of Julian Nagelsmann; needing Borussia Dortmund to drop the ball in order to keep their Bundesliga title streak alive; their single-minded, all-or-nothing pursuit of Harry Kane to solve their (relative) attacking woes -- when you get your man, it solves a lot of problems.

play 1:34 Burley: Kane's debut with Bayern was a 'perfect start' Craig Burley examines Harry Kane's impressive debut with Bayern Munich in a win over Werder Bremen.

Bayern indeed got Kane, and in his Bundesliga debut at Werder Bremen he gave both the club and their fans everything they were looking for. England's captain earned his first assist by springing Leroy Sané into the open for a breakaway goal in the fourth minute, and after Bayern briefly ceded control of the match to the home team early in the second half, he helped to slam the door in the 74th minute. Alphonso Davies found him in open space on another breakaway, and he knocked the ball into the net from 17 meters.

Bayern piled it on from there. Two of Bayern's more mercurial players in 2022-23 found further success -- Sane scored a second goal, Davies dished a second assist -- and the defending champs rolled, 4-0. Another debutant, defender Kim Min-jae, flashed brilliance, too (someone that big shouldn't also be that quick), but Kane was the story, and his new club began its hunt for a 12th straight Bundesliga title in excellent form. -- Bill Connelly

Hummels' brilliance, Malen's goal save Borussia Dortmund

After losing last year's Bundesliga title race in part because they dropped too many early points, Borussia Dortmund looked poised to do the same in its home opener against a stubborn Cologne on Saturday. They controlled much of the first half -- in the first 30 minutes, BVB attempted eight shots worth 1.1 xG to Koln's three worth 0.3 -- but their attack slowly became discombobulated, their passing lanes impeded, and Cologne was the far more threatening team for most of the second half, both outrunning and outsmarting the favorites.

play 0:53 Donyell Malen nets the winning goal for Dortmund Donyell Malen's half-volley finds the back of the net as Dortmund find a late winner against Cologne.

BVB needed brilliance from both defender Mats Hummels and goalkeeper Gregor Kobel to keep the score at nil-nil, but the attack finally did its part. First they reasserted control of the ball, then they found the net on a corner kick thanks to a scruffy poke from Donyell Malen. Hummels had to make another couple of key interventions down the stretch -- he finished with a match-best 13 ball recoveries and 23 defensive interventions (and also completed 95% of his passes and attempted four shots worth 1.4 xG on set pieces) -- but Borussia Dortmund prevailed.

The full-game stats favored BVB, but this match played out in three pretty clear acts.

Shots, first 30 minutes: BVB 8, Cologne 3 (score: 0-0)

Shots, next 55 minutes: Cologne 7, BVB 2 (score: 0-0)

Shots, last 5 minutes (plus stoppage time): BVB 3, Cologne 1 (score: 1-0 BVB)

In the end, defensive maturity saved Borussia Dortmund. That's not something we've been able to say all that often through the years, but it earned them three points to start the season. -- Connelly

Bellingham's seamless start to life at Real Madrid continues

Another week, another man-of-the-match display from Bellingham. The England midfielder scored twice -- and assisted a third -- in Real Madrid's 3-1 win away at Almeria on Saturday to add to his debut goal against Athletic Club last weekend and cement his status as the most exciting player in LaLiga right now.

This wasn't an easy win either, with the home side threatening an upset when Madrid youth product Sergio Arribas -- who only joined Almeria last week -- put them ahead inside three minutes. Madrid needed to react fast, and Bellingham stepped up, levelling midway through the first half.

play 0:51 Bellingham bags his brace with a sensational header Jude Bellingham heads the ball in with his back to goal to give Real Madrid a 2-1 lead.

Almeria were still on top and goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, who will surely soon lose his place to new arrival Kepa Arrizabalaga, made two good saves before Bellingham put Madrid ahead after an hour. His run into the box was spotted by Toni Kroos, the German midfielder's ball was perfect, and Bellingham headed past goalkeeper Luís Maximiano.

By the time Vinícius Júnior made it 3-1, picking up Bellingham's short pass inside the box, there was no doubt about the outcome. Bellingham had given Madrid the three points, all three goals vindicating coach Carlo Ancelotti's decision to push him up into a number ten position alongside forwards Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo.

Bellingham is closer to goal, and that spells danger for the opposition. Madrid might not need Kylian Mbappé after all. -- Alex Kirkland

Mbappe is back but Luis Enrique's PSG still stuttering

Kylian Mbappé hadn't played in two months, but his highly anticipated return Saturday showed it is almost as if he hadn't stopped playing at all. As soon as he came on for PSG away at Toulouse after 51 minutes, he made a massive difference. It was clearly an average Paris side without him and a dangerous team with him. He put Toulouse's defence under huge pressure, getting and scoring a penalty, creating chances and danger.

His teammate Ousmane Dembélé came on at the same time as him for his PSG debut and the two were clearly trying to link up a lot. Despite transforming their team, the Mbappe-Dembele duo was not enough to get a win though as Achraf Hakimi gave away a penalty to concede a late draw.

It's two points in two games only for head coach Luis Enrique. His team showed great tactical structure, great technical control and efficient press but lacked cutting edge and chances, certainly until Mbappe and Dembele came on. With those two now nearing full fitness, they will become starters and it will change everything going forward. But for now, it was just not good enough. PSG's summer continues to be difficult. -- Julien Laurens

Liverpool ride their luck and Alexis Mac Allister's red to win their home opener

After a summer spent reinforcing their midfield (Dominik Szoboszlai and Mac Allister in) and trying to do more (Moisés Caicedo, Romeo Lavia not in, Wataru Endo hastily in instead), we were expecting to see a calmer, more organized Liverpool on Saturday as they welcomed Bournemouth to Anfield. Last time the Cherries came north, they were quashed 9-0 but this time would be a much tougher prospect for Jurgen Klopp & Co., showing that they are still a work in progress.

All the midfield fixes can't overcome defensive lapses and Bournemouth took the lead inside four minutes, Antoine Semenyo thundering a shot beyond Alisson after Trent Alexander-Arnold gave the ball away cheaply 30 yards from goal. More slapstick defending led to the ball breaking kindly for Semenyo, who wouldn't miss from 15 yards. The Reds endured more mayhem over the next 20 minutes before wresting control and showing their class.

Endo made his debut for Liverpool against Bournemouth after joining from Stuttgart. (Photo by Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images)

Luis Díaz produced the equalizer before the half-hour with a gorgeous bit of skill: After Diogo Jota's shot deflected to Diaz around the penalty spot, he flicked it up and swung his right foot around in one balletic, circus-esque move, burying the ball in the bottom corner. The hosts kept pressing and got a fortunate second before the break. It was the impressive Szoboszlai as instigator, tricking Joe Rothwell into sticking out a leg inside the box and gladly tumbling over. Despite it seeming harsh on the Cherries midfielder, VAR confirmed the penalty. Though Mohamed Salah's initial effort was saved, he dispatched the rebound from close range.

The second half was mostly Liverpool playing angry after Mac Allister was sent off for a 50-50 challenge on Ryan Christie. Yes, the foot seemed high, but there was little malice and it was very much a case of being fractionally late to a ball on the edge of the Bournemouth box. Lucky for Liverpool, what could have been a nervy final 30 minutes was calmed by Jota popping up at the far post to tap in an easy finish.

Liverpool fans will have enjoyed the attacking panache despite comically gifting Bournemouth the opener, and Endo's half-hour cameo after the Mac Allister red was extremely positive considering he arrived at the club barely 24 hours prior. There is a good team here; Klopp just needs to find it. -- James Tyler

Man United lack threat and inspiration

If the summer brought promise, excitement and hope at Old Trafford, then after two games into the Premier League season, Manchester United fans' emotions will now be much bleaker. Frankly, who can blame them?

Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Tottenham showed some positive signs -- United dominated the first half and created a number of clear-cut chances -- but it's the negatives that will live long in the memory, namely their inability to score and the number of chances they afforded a Spurs side that should have made them pay much sooner.

The pick of United's missed opportunities came in the first half was Bruno Fernandes' unmarked header from six yards out that entirely missed the target. That was just the first half. The most worrying parts were in the second half when even the chances dried up, too.

It's been an uninspiring start to the season to say the least. United papered over a crack by edging to a 1-0 victory over Wolves in their Premier League opener at Old Trafford (albeit despite Wolves not getting a deserved last-minute penalty). United need to put on a better display against Forest next time out Aug. 26 before tough tests against Arsenal (Sept. 3) and Brighton (Sept. 16) -- Connor O'Halloran

play 1:33 How Spurs were 'way ahead' of Manchester United in 2-0 win Steve Nicol explains how Tottenham were significantly better than Manchester United in their 2-0 win in the Premier League.

News of the day

After losing 2-0 to Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag said it is "obvious" why they signed a striker in 20-year-old Rasmus Hojlund this summer. Ten Hag said he believes United have goals in them but that the arrival of Hojlund, who has yet to make his debut due to injury, is timely. United's striker woes are nothing new, as last season they tried out Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Wout Weghorst (who has left the club), in the No. 9 position. Rashford hit 30 goals last season, but prefers to play from the left wing. With Hojlund set to make his debut, United will look at their new target man to provide goals.

Wrexham made an incredible second-half comeback from 4-1 down against Swindon Town to draw 5-5. The Welsh club, owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, played terribly in the first half, but were able to pull it back with goals from Jake Bickerstaff, Elliot Lee (2) and James Jones (2). Last season, Wrexham gained promotion to EFL League Two, the fourth division of the English football league system.

Following Alexis Mac Allister's red card against Bournemouth, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insisted that the Argentine did not deserve the card. "I understand 100 percent how it looks for a ref in that moment but when you see it back, it is the inside of the foot and no power behind it," said Klopp to Sky Sports. "We saw harsher challenges which were not a red card and this shouldn't have been one. I don't know exactly what we have to do, but we should talk about it again." Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola agreed with Klopp, saying it "did not look like a red card."

And finally ...

New season, same old Kaoru Mitoma. The 26-year-old Brighton winger produced a beautiful goal against Wolves, starting from just inside the opposition half and dribbling it all the way into the box, while making defenders look helpless on the way. Mitoma's speed and dribbling ability helped head coach Roberto De Zerbi's side breeze past their opposition, and this goal will be one to remember.