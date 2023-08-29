Harry Kane finally joins his new teammates in trying on some traditional Bavarian lederhosen. (0:47)

It's the moment the world has been waiting for: Harry Kane has finally been able to pose in his finest lederhosen for the first time as a Bayern Munich player.

Officially, Kane left Tottenham Hotspur and signed for the Bundesliga giants for a fee in excess of €100 million on Aug. 12, since when he has played three games for his new club.

However, no player can truly call themselves a star of the club dubbed "FC Hollywood" in Germany until they have donned traditional Bavarian outfit and held aloft a glass of beer as part of the club's renowned Oktoberfest celebrations.

Every year, ahead of the autumnal event, the squad assembles for a photoshoot while decked out in lederhosen, felt jackets, knitted stockings and sturdy Haferl shoes.

Kane missed this season's photocall last week, though, as he was otherwise engaged back at home to be by the side of his wife, Katie, as she gave birth to the couple's fourth child, Henry.

However, the England captain is not a man to shirk an obligation, and he made up for his absence on Tuesday by doing the needful.

Kane was joined by new teammates Thomas Müller and Alphonso Davies -- both veterans of the Oktoberfest scene -- to co-star in his own photo session.

Christina Pahnke - sampics/Getty Images

From scoring three goals and registering an assist in his first two starts to appearing perfectly at home dressed in leather finery and sipping from a glass of Bavarian ale, it's safe to say that Kane now looks every inch the Bayern superstar.