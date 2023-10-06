Lady Cathy Ferguson, the wife of former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, has died at the age of 84.

"Everyone at Manchester United sends our heartfelt condolences to Sir Alex Ferguson and his family on the passing of Lady Cathy," the club said in a statement on Friday.

"Lady Cathy was a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, and a tower of strength for Sir Alex throughout his career.

"As a mark of respect, our players will wear black armbands during Saturday's game against Brentford."

Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013 after more than 26 years in charge of United and said spending more time with Cathy and his family was one of the reasons behind his decision.

Flags at Old Trafford were lowered to half-staff as a tribute and United's women's team will also wear black armbands in their match against Arsenal on Friday.