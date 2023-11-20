Open Extended Reactions

Benjamin Mendy has filed a multi-million pound claim against his former club Manchester City over unpaid wages, his lawyer confirmed to ESPN.

Mendy, 29, was acquitted on one count of rape and another on attempted rape at a retrial in July, following on from the not-guilty verdict he received on six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault in January.

The charges against Mendy saw Man City suspend the defender in Aug. 2021 before eventually stopping his payment in Sept. 2021. The defender signed for Ligue 1 side Lorient on a free transfer this summer after the expiry of his City contract.

Benjamin Mendy has plied his trade for Lorient since his summer departure from Man City. Getty

Nick De Marco KC, who is helming the case on Mendy's behalf, confirmed to ESPN that the France international has filed a multi-million pound claim for unauthorised deductions from wages with the Employment Tribunal.

"Manchester City FC failed to pay Mr Mendy any wages at all from September 2021, following Mr Mendy being charged with various offence all of which he was subsequently acquitted of, until the end of his contract in June 2023. The claim will come before an Employment Tribunal," he said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Mendy, who signed for City from Monaco in 2017, made 75 appearances for the Premier League club and won three titles in his time there. His last appearance for City came against Tottenham Hotspur in Aug. 2021.

Additional reporting by Reuters