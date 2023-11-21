Open Extended Reactions

Kristie Mewis and Sam Kerr have announced their engagement. Photo by Elsa - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Australian football star Sam Kerr and U.S. women's national team player Kristie Mewis announced their engagement in an Instagram post Tuesday.

After months of speculation, Mewis confirmed reports of their engagement in an interview with People magazine on Nov. 9 and said Kerr has been "just about everything to her."

The images the couple shared on Instagram, in which Kerr is seen proposing to Mewis, were accompanied with the caption, "September 1st, 2023."

The post drew messages of congratulations from the official Women's Super League (WSL) and Australian women's football team accounts, as well as from a host of sporting personalities including Kerr's Chelsea teammates Fran Kirby and Millie Bright and Australian cricketer David Warner.

The couple first went public with their relationship through an Instagram post in August 2021.

"I think just being out and being two girls in love, I think if we can change one or two people's lives and the way that they feel about each other and how comfortable they feel, then that means a lot to me," Mewis said in an interview last year.

Kerr, who is widely regarded as one of the best players in the women's game, is chasing her fourth consecutive WSL title with Chelsea. Mewis, who represented the USWNT at the World Cup in the summer, was a part of Gotham FC's NWSL-winning campaign this year.