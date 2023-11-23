Open Extended Reactions

Rodrygo said he received racist insults on social media after Brazil's 1-0 World Cup qualifying defeat to Argentina in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday.

The game at the Maracana stadium kicked off almost 30 minutes late after clashes between Brazilian police and Argentine fans in the stands.

Nicolás Otamendi's 63rd-minute goal for world champions Argentina was enough to inflict Brazil's first-ever home loss in World Cup qualifying, leaving them sixth in the CONMEBOL standings with just seven points from six games.

As the two teams waited on the pitch for the match to begin, TV images showed Brazil forward Rodrygo in a heated discussion with Argentina captain Lionel Messi and midfielder Rodrigo de Paul.

In a post on Instagram and X (formerly known as Twitter) on Thursday, Rodrygo said he had been targeted by racists on social media after the game.

"Racists are always on duty," he said. "My social networks were invaded with insults and all kinds of nonsense. It's there for everyone to see!

"If we don't do what they want, if we don't behave as they think we should, if we wear something that bothers them, if we don't lower our heads when we are attacked, if we occupy spaces that they think are theirs alone, racists take action with his criminal behaviour. Their bad luck. We will not stop!"

Rodrygo's Brazil and Real Madrid teammate Vinícius Júnior offered his support shortly afterwards, tweeting, "We won't stop!"

Vinícius has been repeatedly targeted with racist abuse by opposition fans while playing for Real Madrid in LaLiga. A criminal case against three Valencia fans who allegedly racially abused him during Madrid's game at Mestalla in May is ongoing.

Ahead of the game against Argentina, Vinicius launched an anti-racism campaign in Brazil this week, with posters carrying messages appearing on billboards in cities across the country.