The United States men's national team will open their 2024 schedule against Slovenia on Jan. 20, U.S. Soccer said on Monday.

The match against the Euro 2024 qualifiers is set to be held at Toyota Stadium in San Antonio, Texas, and will fall outside a FIFA international window, meaning the roster will likely have a heavy MLS presence.

The 2024 calendar is expected to be crowded for the USMNT.

As such, the match is an opportunity for young players to make their mark and stake their claim to an increased role at international level.

"With the World Cup coming to the United States in 2026, we have placed a huge priority on getting as many players as possible experience in important competitions," U.S. manager Gregg Berhalter said.

"Between the Olympics, Concacaf Nations League and Copa América, the chances are there for players to make a statement, and for many of them the game in San Antonio can be an important first step."

While the annual January camp is typically shorn of first-team players, it has in the past served as a springboard for young performers to begin their international careers.

Nine players that made the squad at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar earned either their first or second cap at a January camp.

The USMNT will play in San Antonio for the first time since 2015. Photo by John Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

That group includes Tyler Adams, forward Brenden Aaronson, defenders Walker Zimmerman and Tim Ream and starting goalkeeper Matt Turner. Details on the exact date and location of the camp are still to be determined.

This will be the USMNT's third visit to San Antonio, having last played there in 2015, when goals from Jordan Morris and Juan Agudelo saw the U.S. prevail 2-0 over rivals Mexico.

The venue, the home of 2022 USL Championship winners San Antonio FC, marks the second time U.S. Soccer will host a match in the home stadium of a club currently playing in the USL during the modern era.

U.S. Soccer views the game as an opportunity to connect with fans who live in cities that don't often host USMNT matches.

"We are excited to return to San Antonio for the first time since 2015. As part of our core mission to grow the game, we think it's important to bring the National Teams to different markets across the United States as well as showcase the great work being done at all levels of the sport," U.S. Soccer chief commercial officer Dave Wright said.

"San Antonio certainly deserves that recognition."

Slovenia's recent qualification campaign for Euro 2024 saw it finish tied on points with Group H winners Denmark.

The U.S. and Slovenia have met twice in international competition, including the dramatic 2-2 draw during the group phase of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, a match that saw the U.S. come back from two goals down, and have an apparent game-winner by Maurice Edu controversially waived off by the referee.

In 2011, a goal and assist by Clint Dempsey and a game-winning penalty conversion by Jozy Altidore saw the U.S. claim a 3-2 victory in Ljubljana.