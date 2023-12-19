Kieran Tripper and Matt Ritchie both failed to score as Chelsea beat Newcastle on penalties to reach the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup. (1:06)

Chelsea beat Newcastle on penalties to reach the last four (1:06)

Mauricio Pochettino and Eddie Howe have both condemned a Chelsea fan who confronted Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dúbravka during the Blues' EFL Cup quarterfinal win on Tuesday night.

A supporter entered the field of play and ran into Dúbravka seconds after Mykhailo Mudryk scored a stoppage-time equaliser to salvage a 1-1 draw and take the game to penalties.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Callum Wilson, who opened the scoring on 16 minutes, also netted in the shootout but Kieran Trippier and Matt Ritchie missed as Cole Palmer, Conor Gallagher, Christopher Nkunku and Mudryk struck for the home side to send Chelsea into the last four.

Sources have told ESPN that both Chelsea and the Metropolitan Police are investigating the incident and no arrest has been made so far.

A fan ran onto the pitch and celebrated in front of Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dúbravka after Mudryk's late equalizer for Chelsea. pic.twitter.com/Mjw6ylpK3H — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 19, 2023

And Blues boss Pochettino said: "I didn't see it but I listen afterwards. My opinion? Always, I think we need to be careful, the fans need to be careful. I don't like this type of thing because it can put in danger the players.

"Of course, I am disappointed. I do not agree with this type of thing that happen in football here at Stamford Bridge and I don't agree if it happens in another stadium in England or around the world. I don't agree with this type of thing because I think it is so dangerous and I hope it doesn't happen again."

Newcastle manager Howe was pushed by a Leeds fan during a game at Elland Road last season following a verbal altercation. The supporter was later handed a 12-week prison sentence and a six-year football banning order.

Asked if greater protection was required, Howe said: "Definitely on the evidence of that. I always say the safety of players, coaches manager, referees, linesmen [is] the priority at any football match. More has to be done to keep irate supporters away from everybody."