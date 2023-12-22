Has Arteta worked out how to get the best from Havertz? (1:02)

Mikel Arteta has urged Arsenal to end their Anfield hoodoo if they want to challenge for the Premier League title.

Arsenal travel to Liverpool on Saturday evening seeking their first Premier League win in this fixture since September 2012, when Santi Cazorla and Lukas Podolski struck in a 2-0 win.

Arsenal were 2-0 up in April before Liverpool staged a second-half comeback to earn a point and Jürgen Klopp has issued a rallying cry to supporters urging them to "give your ticket to someone else" if they are not prepared to create a hostile atmosphere.

Arteta's side have ended a 14-year wait to secure a league victory at Manchester United, a nine-year wait for success at Tottenham Hotspur and now is targeting another landmark win on Merseyside.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal team could go four points clear at the top of the Premier League with a win over Liverpool on Saturday. Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

"We have done it at Old Trafford, we have done it at Stamford Bridge and many other places where we haven't done it for years," he said in a news conference on Friday.

"This is the next challenge. Go there and win. If you want to be at the top you have to go to those places and be dominant. That's what we're going to try to do."

"You have to play better than them. You will silence the crowd if you are dominant and better than them.

"It's going to be a great atmosphere. The two teams are in a really good moment, really good position, really strong position. They are going to be well placed to win it and to go for it. It's going to be an intense match."