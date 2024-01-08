        <
          Manchester City visit Tottenham in FA Cup 4th round, Villa at Chelsea

          • Reuters
          Jan 8, 2024, 08:57 PM

          FA Cup holders Manchester City face a tricky trip to Tottenham Hotspur, while in-form Aston Villa have been drawn to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the fourth round.

          Third-placed champions City are a point above Spurs with a game in hand in the Premier League table, while Villa are flying high in second spot with Chelsea languishing 10th.

          Fulham welcome Newcastle United and Sheffield United host Brighton & Hove Albion in other all-Premier League ties, with matches scheduled to be played over the Jan. 27-28 weekend.

          League leaders Liverpool, who knocked Arsenal out in the third round, received a more favourable draw on Monday.

          Jurgen Klopp's team will host the winners of the replay between Norwich City and Bristol Rovers.

          Sixth-tier Maidstone United, the lowest-ranked side left in the competition, travel to second-tier Ipswich Town.

          The winners of the replay between Crystal Palace and Everton will host either Luton Town or Bolton Wanderers.

          Twelve-time FA Cup winners Manchester United were playing at Wigan Athletic on Monday with the winners facing a fourth-round match at either Newport County or Eastleigh.

          League Two side Wrexham A.F.C., who beat Shrewsbury Town on Sunday and also reached the fourth round last season, will visit Blackburn Rovers.

          Full FA Cup 4th Round Draw

          Draw:

          Watford v Southampton

          Blackburn Rovers v Wrexham

          Bournemouth v Swansea City

          West Bromwich Albion v Brentford/Wolverhampton Wanderers

          West Ham United/Bristol City v Nottingham Forest/Blackpool

          Leicester City v Hull City/Birmingham City

          Sheffield Wednesday v Coventry City

          Chelsea v Aston Villa

          Ipswich Town v Maidstone United

          Liverpool v Norwich City/Bristol Rovers

          Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City

          Leeds United v Plymouth Argyle

          Crystal Palace/Everton v Luton Town/Bolton Wanderers

          Newport Country/Eastleigh v Wigan Athletic/Manchester United

          Sheffield United v Brighton & Hove Albion

          Fulham v Newcastle United