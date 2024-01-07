Open Extended Reactions

Pep Guardiola said he is "delighted" captain Kevin De Bruyne is back after more than five months on the sidelines due to injury after the midfielder registered an assist on his comeback in the 5-0 win over Huddersfield on Sunday.

It took De Bruyne just 17 minutes to pick out Jérémy Doku with a pinpoint cross after coming on as a second-half substitute.

It was the 32-year-old's first appearance since September after undergoing surgery to correct a hamstring problem.

"He played really good minutes," Guardiola said. "He needs to accumulate training sessions more than games. We are incredibly delighted he is back. Kevin helps to win games and there are few in the world. Win games; Kevin, [Erling] Haaland, these guys win games."

Kevin De Bruyne has registered 102 assists in his Premier League career. Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

De Bruyne, on in the 57th minute, was involved in Phil Foden's second goal of the game on 65 minutes and then crossed for Doku, also back from injury, to score with a first-time finish to make it 5-0 against Championship side Huddersfield.

Guardiola insisted afterwards that City's chances of winning trophies this season shouldn't rest on De Bruyne's return but admitted his comeback ahead of the second half of the campaign is a big boost.

"Kevin is not going to solve the problems we have if we are not all together," Guardiola said.

"I know he can handle the pressure but it is not fair for him. We have known each other for a long time. He has a special special ability to do something that is not easy to find. With all the runners we have now to have a guy who can find these passes, Kevin is exceptional, he is unique; the quality of the assist for the Jeremy goal."

The one downside for Guardiola from the comfortable win was an injury to Manuel Akanji.

The defender was substituted after 17 minutes following a heavy challenge from on-loan Chelsea youngster Alex Matos. Bernardo Silva and Kalvin Phillips both missed the game through illness.