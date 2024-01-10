Open Extended Reactions

Napoli's struggling title defence took another turn for the worse on Wednesday as star striker Victor Osimhen took to social media to berate the agent of Kvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Osimhen's comments came after Mamuka Jugeli, the agent in question, told a media outlet in Georgia that the Nigeria international is likely to move to Saudi Arabia "next summer" despite have recently signed a contract extension, whereas his client would never move to the Gulf state's lucrative league solely for the purpose of earning more money.

"Kvicha would not accept a similar transfer not even for a billion," Jugeli said.

"For example, he would prefer to play for Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Barcelona or maybe Manchester City. Kvaratskhelia has different objectives and preferences"

Victor Osimhen and Kvicha Kvaratskhelia scored a combined 38 goals in Serie A last season. Photo by Franco Romano/NurPhoto via Getty Images

"Dear Mamuka Jugeli, you are a piece of filth and a disgrace," Osimhen wrote in an Instagram story in response.

"I'm embarrassed at your sense of reasoning. Dumbf---! KEEP MY NAME OUT OF YOUR MOUTH!!!"

Osimhen is with the Nigeria team as they prepare to open their AFCON campaign against Equatorial Guinea on Sunday. He has previously said he would prefer to play in Major League Soccer over the Saudi Pro League if offered "the same conditions," though described the development of the SPL as "something amazing."

Osimhen, recently crowned African Player of the Year for his 26 goals in the team's title winning 2022-23 campaign, signed a contract extension with Napoli in December which runs through 2026.

This season the 25-year-old has scored seven times in 13 Serie A games. Kvaratskhelia has five goals in 18 league appearances this term as the reigning champions have struggled to replicate their success, with Walter Mazzarri replacing Rudi García as manager in November.

Napoli are ninth in Serie A having lost four of their last six league games, and face bottom club Salernitana on Saturday.