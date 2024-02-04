Open Extended Reactions

Egypt relieved coach Rui Vitoria of his duties following a disappointing Africa Cup of Nations campaign, the country's football association confirmed in a statement on Sunday.

The 53-year-old oversaw a round-of-16 exit for the seven-time African champions, who were defeated on penalties by Congo DR after a 1-1 draw on Jan. 28.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

"Thanks to Rui Vitoria and his backroom staff," read an EFA statement. "The Board of Directors of the Egyptian Football Association, following a meeting to discuss the administrative and technical reports of the national team's participation at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in the Cote d'Ivoire, have decided to say thank you to the Portuguese coach Rui Vitoria and his staff."

The statement also revealed that Mohamed Youssef, who represented the Pharaohs as a player and also coached domestic giants Al Ahly, will hold the reins on an interim basis until a replacement is found.

"We are studying the biographies of foreign coaches, and they will be presented at the next meeting," the statement continued. "A foreign technical director will be selected and the rest of the staff will be formed."

Egypt were finalists at the last Africa Cup of Nations in 2022, but fell far short of expectations this time around, failing to win any of their four matches. They took three points in the group stage -- including disappointing draws with Mozambique and Cape Verde -- with their campaign marred by injury to talismanic forward Mohamed Salah.

He was forced off the field midway through the 2-2 draw with Ghana on Jan. 18, and subsequently returned to Liverpool to receive treatment, unsure whether he would be able to return to the Ivory Coast to resume participation should the North Africans advance.

Without Salah, however, their campaign ended against the DR Congo in San Pédro last Sunday, leading to the departure of Vitoria, who previously managed Benfica, Spartak Moscow and Pacos Ferreira during a two-decade coaching career.

Vittoria, who suffered only one defeat during his near-21 months in charge, was under contract with the Egyptian Federation until 2026.

Algeria, Tunisia, Ghana and Gambia are among the sides to have parted ways with their head coaches in the aftermath of their tournament eliminations, while hosts Ivory Coast appointed Emerse Fae on an interim basis after their group-stage campaign, following the exit of Jean-Louis Gasset.