Argentina winger Ángel Di María confirmed his intent to retire after Sunday's Copa América final against Uruguay or Colombia at Miami Gardens, Florida.

The 36-year-old Di María made his international debut in 2008 and has 31 goals in 144 appearances, and last year had told fans that the 2024 Copa América would be his final tournament for Argentina.

"It's my last battle. There's nothing left to say that I haven't said a lot of times before," Di María said. "It's my last game. I have to say thank you to all Argentinians and to this generation that has allowed me to lift so many trophies.

"I'm not ready for my last game in the national team, but it's time," he said. "Whatever happens in the final, I think I can leave through the front door. I gave everything. I always gave my life for this jersey."

Di María joined with Lionel Messi to lead Argentina to the country's third World Cup in 2022 and 15th Copa América title in 2021.

He also won an Olympic gold medal in Beijing 2008 with Argentina and the FIFA Under-20 World Cup in 2007.