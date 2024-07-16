Open Extended Reactions

Six Spain players have been included in the Team of the Tournament. Photo by Michael Regan - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

England defender Kyle Walker has been named in the European Championship Team of the Tournament, with six players from the victorious Spain side also named.

Walker is joined by Switzerland's Manuel Akanji, William Saliba of France and Spanish left-back Marc Cucurella in defence, with France's Mike Maignan included as goalkeeper.

UEFA has named an all-Spanish midfield of Rodri, Dani Olmo and Fabián Ruiz.

Germany forward Jamal Musiala, who along with Olmo, was one of the joint top scorers in the tournament with three goals, is flanked by Nico Williams and 17-year-old Lamine Yamal in the front three.

Williams scored the opening goal of the final against England, while Yamal's strike from outside the box in their semifinal against France helped them get there.

Manchester City midfielder Rodri was named Player of the Tournament, while Yamal was awarded the Young Player of the Tournament honour.

Club teammate Walker is the only player to have also been named in the Euro 2020 Team of the Tournament as well as this year's showpiece.