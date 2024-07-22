Check out a long-range goal from Caleb Wiley, who just completed his transfer from Atlanta United to Chelsea. (0:42)

Open Extended Reactions

Chelsea have confirmed the signing of United States men's national team international Caleb Wiley, the west London club announced on Monday.

Wiley, 19, joins on a six-year contract from Atlanta United in the MLS, having spent his youth career with the Georgia-based team.

The left-back made 77 MLS appearances for Atlanta, scoring six goals and providing five assists.

Multiple outlets reported the transfer fee was $11 million.

"Caleb epitomizes the pathway that we envisioned when we started this club," Atlanta vice president and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a release.

"Born and raised in Atlanta, he joined our Academy at 11 years old, played for ATL UTD 2 and went on to earn every step in his path up to signing as a homegrown.

Chelsea have confirmed the signing of United States international Caleb Wiley. Andrea Vilchez/ISI/Getty Images

"We wish Caleb the best in this next challenge of his career and look forward to following his journey. For our club moving forward, we're continuing our efforts to immediately reinvest in the team during the summer transfer window."

Wiley made his debut for the senior U.S. men's national team in October 2023 in a 1-1 draw with Concacaf rivals Mexico, and is part of the under-23 squad that is set to compete at the Paris Olympics in the coming weeks.

Wiley is Chelsea's sixth signing of the summer transfer window, following the likes of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Marc Guiu, Omari Kellyman and Tosin Adarabioyo.

Information from Reuters contributed to this report.