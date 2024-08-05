Open Extended Reactions

Xavi Simons starred for Netherlands at Euro 2024. Getty

Bayern Munich's hopes of signing Netherlands forward Xavi Simons have been shelved for now with the player agreeing to extend his loan at RB Leipzig from Paris Saint-Germain for another season.

"Speculation surrounding Xavi's future can finally be put to rest," Leipzig said in a statement on Monday, when announcing the loan-deal.

The club said the 21-year-old was to complete a medical examination on Monday and then train individually before joining the rest of the team on Tuesday.

Bayern have made no secret of their admiration for Simons after he starred for the Netherlands at Euro 2024.

"He has everything, including mentality and character. An exceptionally good player," Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund said last month.

Simons, who has made 20 appearances for the Netherlands, scored 10 goals and set up 15 more in 43 games for Leipzig last season. The club said he wear the No. 10 for the coming campaign.