Barcelona sporting director Deco is in Leipzig hoping to complete the signing of Dani Olmo for €60 million ($65.6m), a source has told ESPN.

RB Leipzig will consider letting Olmo join Barça this summer for the right offer, according to the German club's new sporting director Marcel Schäfer.

Sources told ESPN that a deal is on track and Barça have expressed a willingness to meet Leipzig's demands.

The Spain international has become Barça's top target in this transfer window after the Catalan giants failed to sign Athletic Club forward Nico Williams.

"We are ready to talk about it," Schäfer said in a news conference on Tuesday when asked about Barça's interest in Olmo.

"But Dani has a certain value. Dani is an exceptional player."

Barça have already agreed personal terms with Olmo, who is keen to return to the club he began his career at.

A source close to the negotiations said that Bayern Munich are monitoring the situation and could enter the race to sign the midfielder.

Olmo scored three goals at Euro 2024 to finish as the joint-winner of the Golden Boot and help Spain win the tournament.

The 26-year-old, whose contract at Leipzig expires in June 2027, has scored 29 goals in his four seasons at the club.

Meanwhile, Williams returned to preseason training at Athletic Club on Tuesday.

"I'm back, I'm looking forward to this season, let's go Athletic," he said in a video shared by the club on X.