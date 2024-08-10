Don Hutchison is impressed by Erik ten Hag's Manchester United despite Community Shield defeat on penalties to Manchester City. (2:23)

Erik ten Hag has backed Marcus Rashford to come good despite missing two golden chances in Manchester United's Community Shield defeat on penalties to Manchester City at Wembley.

Rashford missed opportunities either side of half-time before Alejandro Garnacho came off the bench to give United the lead.

Bernardo Silva scored a late equaliser to send the game to penalties and Manuel Akanji found the net with the decisive kick to hand City their first win in the Community Shield since 2019.

The result might have been different had Rashford, who struggled for form last season, made the most of his chances, but afterwards Ten Hag refused to blame the England forward.

"I think he was several times in very good positions," Ten Hag said. "I'm very pleased he is getting in those positions. Keep going, keep making those movements and the team will make those movements, he will score goals.

"He's experienced enough to deal with this and once he scores one, then the goals will come."

Ten Hag was also asked about potential new arrivals Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt.

Sources have told ESPN that United have agreed a deal with Bayern Munich for the pair and reached an agreement to send Aaron Wan-Bissaka to West Ham.

Ten Hag, however, refused to comment and would only say "it's clear" his team are dealing with problems in defence because of injuries.

"When we have some news, we will announce it," he said. "Until that point, we will work with the squad that is available. It's clear we have problems and we have to work. The players have to work to be available and the staff have to work, together it should be a good collaboration with the players who are available."

After losing to City in the Community Shield, Ten Hag will turn his attention to the first game of the Premier League season against Fulham at Old Trafford next week.

"We are disappointed," Ten Hag said. "We have to feel the pain and everyone feels the pain. That's a good signal but also I see some positives.

"We performed well, we could've won this game, we were twice leading in the game and in the penalties but we lost and we're disappointed. But we take the positives."