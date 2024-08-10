Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits he "doesn't know" how hungry his side are despite today's Community Shield win over Manchester United. (1:12)

Pep Guardiola says he doesn't know whether Manchester City will be ready for the start of the Premier League season despite winning the Community Shield against Manchester United.

City won on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Wembley on Saturday.

Guardiola's team kick off their title defence against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge next weekend but he says he didn't learn much from victory over United.

"I cannot answer if we are ready," said the City manager.

"We could have lost today, we were close to losing with minutes left so that's why you have to wait. I saw many things today that I like. The first 35 minutes were beyond excellent, unexpected for the time we are together.

"We are far from our best. It's normal but it's better starting with one trophy won.

"It's nicer but the reality is nothing changed for the fact we won."

Pep Guardiola's Man City beat rivals Man United in Saturday's Community Shield. Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

City were moments away from losing until substitute Bernardo Silva scored a late equaliser with a close-range header to send the game to penalties.

Silva's goal was set up thanks to a clever turn and cross from Oscar Bobb, one of City's stand-out players on the day.

The youngster enjoyed an impressive preseason tour of the U.S. and is set to play a key role during the early weeks of the season while the international players get up to speed.

"We want more," said Guardiola.

"The actions in the final third he has to do more regularly. Sometimes he has the chance to take the ball and go and he is a little bit passive, but he has something unique. From a stop, the first steps right and left are unbelievable.

"The action for the goal, he is behind the ball and how he turned and made the cross is a huge quality. He has an incredible work ethic, his intensity in pressing and reading to defend is really good, but he's still young. Still he has the ability to do it, he has to do it more regularly."