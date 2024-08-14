Luis Garcia explains why he was so impressed by Real Madrid's performance in their Super Cup match vs. Atalanta. (1:21)

Kylian Mbappé said there's "no limit" to how many goals he and Real Madrid can score this season, after getting off the mark in his debut as the club lifted the UEFA Super Cup with a 2-0 win over Atalanta.

After a tight first half in Warsaw, Poland, Federico Valverde opened the scoring in the 59th minute, converting Vinícius Júnior's cross, before Mbappé scored his first Madrid goal nine minutes later from a slick attacking move involving Rodrygo , Vinícius and Jude Bellingham.

"We're at Real Madrid, we have no limit, I have no limit," Mbappé told Movistar after the match on Wednesday when he was asked whether 50 goals was a realistic target for him this season. "If I can score 50 goals, it's 50. But the most important thing is to win and improve as a team, because we're going to win as a team."

Mbappé joined Madrid on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain this summer, signing a five-year contract and ending a long-running, high-profile transfer saga.

The France international started the Super Cup game -- which pitted the winners of last season's Champions League, Madrid, against the Europa League winners, Italy's Atalanta -- and played as a central striker, just a week after joining up with his new teammates for preseason training.

"A great night," Mbappé said. "I've been waiting for this moment a long time, to play in this shirt, with this badge, for these fans. It's a great moment for me.

"Winning a trophy is very important, we know that [at Madrid] we always have to win. I'm very happy, for sure with the goal, for a forward like me, being decisive in my first game, but more importantly it's a pleasure to play."

Madrid lined up with Brazilians Vinícius and Rodrygo either side of Mbappé, and Bellingham behind him, in an attacking side picked by coach Carlo Ancelotti.

"They're two great players," Mbappé said, when asked about Vinícius and Bellingham, who combined to set up his goal. "But here we have the best in every position. I'm happy to play with the entire squad we have; we'll improve for sure, me first of all, but today is a positive step."

"They deserve it," midfielder Valverde said, when asked about the attacking unit. "Let's hope we can enjoy a lot of games like today. They can enjoy themselves and play well, and us further back will run for them!"

Bellingham was chosen as the game's MVP, and described Mbappé as "amazing" when he spoke to media after the game.

"I thought [Mbappé] was amazing before," Bellingham said. "Now I've got the chance to play with him and see the details a little bit closer: the speed, the quality, the work without the ball, the way he is as a leader, he communicates.

"I can't speak highly enough of him. People have been talking about him coming here for a long time and it feels like he's been here for a while. He's fitted right in."

Ancelotti admitted it took time for the new teammates to settle in during a slow start to the match, but after that he said his team found the balance it was looking for.

"[Mbappé] has the quality to score a lot of goals," Ancelotti said. "We have to look for balance as a team. Today we had it. In the first half, our level of play wasn't spectacular, but the team had a good game at the back.

"We suffered a bit in the first half because Atalanta press a lot, they are very good defensively. In the first half, they won more duels than us. In the second half, we had more space up front. And obviously in space, Rodrygo, Vinícius and Mbappé are very dangerous."

Madrid begin the defence of their LaLiga title on Sunday away to Mallorca.