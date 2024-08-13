        <
          What is the Super Cup? UEFA soccer history, winners, more

          Kyle Walker of Manchester City lifts the 2023 UEFA Super Cup trophy after the team's victory against Sevilla. Alexander Hassenstein - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images
          • ESPN
          Aug 13, 2024, 09:54 PM

          The UEFA Super Cup has featured many marquee matchups since its inception in 1972. Here are key facts about the annual soccer competition.

          What is the UEFA Super Cup?

          The winners of the two main European club competitions (UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League) face off in the UEFA Super Cup every year.

          When is the 2024 UEFA Super Cup?

          The 2024 UEFA Super Cup takes place on August 14th at 3 p.m. ET.

          Who is playing in the 2024 UEFA Super Cup?

          The 2024 competition features Real Madrid and Atalanta.

          Where is the 2024 UEFA Super Cup?

          The Polish National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland will host the 2024 UEFA Super Cup.

          Who won the 2023 UEFA Super Cup?

          Manchester City are the reigning champions, after defeating Europa League winners Sevilla 5-4.

          Who has won the most UEFA Super Cup titles?

          The most successful teams are Barcelona, AC Milan and Real Madrid, who have won the trophy five times each.

          All-time winners list for the UEFA Super Cup

          2024: TBD

          2023: Manchester City

          2022: Real Madrid

          2021: Chelsea

          2020: Bayern Munich

          2019: Liverpool

          2018: Atletico Madrid

          2017: Real Madrid

          2016: Real Madrid

          2015: Barcelona

          2014: Real Madrid

          2013: Bayern Munich

          2012: Atletico Madrid

          2011: Barcelona

          2010: Atletico Madrid

          2009: Barcelona

          2008: Zenit Saint Petersburg

          2007: Milan

          2006: Sevilla

          2005: Liverpool

          2004: Valencia

          2003: Milan

          2002: Real Madrid

          2001: Liverpool

          2000: Galatasaray

          1999: Lazio

          1998: Chelsea

          1997: Barcelona

          1996: Juventus

          1995: Ajax

          1994: Milan

          1993: Parma

          1992: Barcelona

          1991: Manchester United

          1990: Milan

          1989: Milan

          1988: KV Mechelen

          1987: Porto

          1986: Steaua Bucuresti

          1985: Not held

          1984: Juventus

          1983: Aberdeen

          1982: Aston Villa

          1981: Not held

          1980: Valencia

          1979: Nottingham Forest

          1978: Anderlecht

          1977: Liverpool

          1976: Anderlecht

          1975: Dynamo Kyiv

          1974: Not held

          1973: Ajax

