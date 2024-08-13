What is the Super Cup? UEFA soccer history, winners, more

The UEFA Super Cup has featured many marquee matchups since its inception in 1972. Here are key facts about the annual soccer competition.
What is the UEFA Super Cup?
The winners of the two main European club competitions (UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League) face off in the UEFA Super Cup every year.
When is the 2024 UEFA Super Cup?
The 2024 UEFA Super Cup takes place on August 14th at 3 p.m. ET.
Who is playing in the 2024 UEFA Super Cup?
The 2024 competition features Real Madrid and Atalanta.
Where is the 2024 UEFA Super Cup?
The Polish National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland will host the 2024 UEFA Super Cup.
Who won the 2023 UEFA Super Cup?
Manchester City are the reigning champions, after defeating Europa League winners Sevilla 5-4.
Who has won the most UEFA Super Cup titles?
The most successful teams are Barcelona, AC Milan and Real Madrid, who have won the trophy five times each.
All-time winners list for the UEFA Super Cup
2024: TBD
2023: Manchester City
2022: Real Madrid
2021: Chelsea
2020: Bayern Munich
2019: Liverpool
2018: Atletico Madrid
2017: Real Madrid
2016: Real Madrid
2015: Barcelona
2014: Real Madrid
2013: Bayern Munich
2012: Atletico Madrid
2011: Barcelona
2010: Atletico Madrid
2009: Barcelona
2008: Zenit Saint Petersburg
2007: Milan
2006: Sevilla
2005: Liverpool
2004: Valencia
2003: Milan
2002: Real Madrid
2001: Liverpool
2000: Galatasaray
1999: Lazio
1998: Chelsea
1997: Barcelona
1996: Juventus
1995: Ajax
1994: Milan
1993: Parma
1992: Barcelona
1991: Manchester United
1990: Milan
1989: Milan
1988: KV Mechelen
1987: Porto
1986: Steaua Bucuresti
1985: Not held
1984: Juventus
1983: Aberdeen
1982: Aston Villa
1981: Not held
1980: Valencia
1979: Nottingham Forest
1978: Anderlecht
1977: Liverpool
1976: Anderlecht
1975: Dynamo Kyiv
1974: Not held
1973: Ajax
