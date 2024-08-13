What is the Super Cup? UEFA soccer history, winners, more

Open Extended Reactions

The UEFA Super Cup has featured many marquee matchups since its inception in 1972. Here are key facts about the annual soccer competition.

What is the UEFA Super Cup?

The winners of the two main European club competitions (UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League) face off in the UEFA Super Cup every year.

When is the 2024 UEFA Super Cup?

The 2024 UEFA Super Cup takes place on August 14th at 3 p.m. ET.

Who is playing in the 2024 UEFA Super Cup?

The 2024 competition features Real Madrid and Atalanta.

Where is the 2024 UEFA Super Cup?

The Polish National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland will host the 2024 UEFA Super Cup.

Who won the 2023 UEFA Super Cup?

Manchester City are the reigning champions, after defeating Europa League winners Sevilla 5-4.

Who has won the most UEFA Super Cup titles?

The most successful teams are Barcelona, AC Milan and Real Madrid, who have won the trophy five times each.

All-time winners list for the UEFA Super Cup

2024: TBD

2023: Manchester City

2022: Real Madrid

2021: Chelsea

2020: Bayern Munich

2019: Liverpool

2018: Atletico Madrid

2017: Real Madrid

2016: Real Madrid

2015: Barcelona

2014: Real Madrid

2013: Bayern Munich

2012: Atletico Madrid

2011: Barcelona

2010: Atletico Madrid

2009: Barcelona

2008: Zenit Saint Petersburg

2007: Milan

2006: Sevilla

2005: Liverpool

2004: Valencia

2003: Milan

2002: Real Madrid

2001: Liverpool

2000: Galatasaray

1999: Lazio

1998: Chelsea

1997: Barcelona

1996: Juventus

1995: Ajax

1994: Milan

1993: Parma

1992: Barcelona

1991: Manchester United

1990: Milan

1989: Milan

1988: KV Mechelen

1987: Porto

1986: Steaua Bucuresti

1985: Not held

1984: Juventus

1983: Aberdeen

1982: Aston Villa

1981: Not held

1980: Valencia

1979: Nottingham Forest

1978: Anderlecht

1977: Liverpool

1976: Anderlecht

1975: Dynamo Kyiv

1974: Not held

1973: Ajax

