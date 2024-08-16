Former Barcelona sporting director Jordi Cruyff speaks about the rising talent at the Catalan club. (2:11)

Lamine Yamal's father, Mounir Nasraoui, said he is recovering well in hospital after being stabbed multiple times on Wednesday.

Nasraoui, whose teenage son starts for Spain and Barcelona, sustained various injuries after being attacked by a group of people near a parking lot in Mataró, a town 30 kilometers (19 miles) outside Barcelona.

Police were called to the crime scene and Nasraoui was taken to a nearby hospital to receive treatment.

Speaking from his hospital bed at the Germans Trias i Pujol University Hospital in Badalona, Nasraoui told El Chiringuito TV on Thursday evening: "I've just been moved to the ward and I feel a bit better.

"Of course I was afraid, I saw myself between life and death. Afraid like any human being. Hopefully [I can leave hospital] as soon as possible, I'm grateful to speak again."

Four people have been arrested in connection with the stabbing and remain in police custody.

"I have to be calmer because I have no other choice," Nasraoui said. "I have to think that the justice system will do its job and it will surely do it, that is the most important thing."

Yamal,17, visited his father on Thursday afternoon having trained with Barça earlier that day in preparation for Saturday's league opener against Valencia.

Nasraoui recently celebrated his son winning Euro 2024 with Spain.

Yamal was a regular starter for Spain in the tournament in Germany and scored a crucial strike against France to help his country reach the final, where they defeated England.

He set up Nico Williams' opening goal in the 2-1 win over England and also won the tournament's best young player award just a day after he turned 17.