Bundesliga: How to watch Leverkusen vs. Mönchengladbach

Bayer Leverkusen made history last season by winning their first Bundesliga championship. Leverkusen look to retain their position on the Bundesliga throne, as Germany's premier soccer league returns for the 2024-25 campaign. Leverkusen clinched the first unbeaten season in league history a season ago and captured a domestic double, winning the DFB Pokal as well, en route to snapping Bayern Munich's 11-year title run. Leverkusen's only loss came in the UEFA Europa League final against Atalanta. Can lightning strike twice for Leverkusen?

When does the 2024-25 Bundesliga season begin?

The 2024-25 Bundesliga season kicks off Friday at 2:30 p.m. ET with a matchup between Borussia Monchengladbach and reigning champion Leverkusen at Borussia-Park in Mönchengladbach, Germany.

The 2024-25 Bundesliga schedule is available here.

How can fans watch?

All games are available on ESPN+ via the ESPN streaming hub. Friday's season opener will be simulcast on ESPN2.

