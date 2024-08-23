Open Extended Reactions

Former England left back Ashley Cole will be an assistant coach alongside interim manager Lee Carsley, the English Football Association (FA) said on Friday.

Cole, who represented England more than 100 times between 2001 and 2014, played at the 2002, 2006 and 2010 World Cups as well as the 2004 and 2012 European Championships.

Cole's former England colleague Joleon Lescott will also join Carsley's team along with the FA's head of coaching Tim Dittmer.

Ashley Cole worked with Lee Carsley for the England under-21 side. Getty

The trio worked alongside Carsley with the 2023 under-21 Euro-winning squad.

Carsley was appointed England interim coach ahead of their Nations League campaign following Gareth Southgate's decision to step down.

The Euro 2024 finalists travel to Ireland on Sept. 7 before hosting Finland three days later.