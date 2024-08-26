Pep Guardiola believes that Erling Haaland can achieve similar numbers to that of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. (0:28)

Al Hilal are closing in on the signing of João Cancelo from Manchester City, a source has told ESPN.

The Portugal international is set to move to the Saudi Pro League in a deal worth an initial £21 million ($28m). Cancelo is close to agreeing a contract worth around £15m a year.

The 30-year-old hasn't played for City for 18 months after loan spells at Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

The defender returned to training in Manchester this summer, but was omitted from the squad for the first two Premier League games against Chelsea and Ipswich Town.

He will leave City after playing more than 150 games and winning the Premier League title three times. He was also twice named in the PFA Premier League team of the year in 2021 and 2022.

Cancelo last played for City in January 2023 before a shock loan move to Bayern Munich. The German side decided against making the deal permanent and last summer he joined Barcelona on loan for the 2023-24 campaign.

João Cancelo is close to leaving Manchester City. Masashi Hara/Getty Images

Barcelona have shown interest again this summer but their limited financial resources has allowed Al Hilal to move ahead in the race for his signature.

The SPL side turned their attention to Cancelo, who has also had spells at Benfica, Valencia and Juventus, after being told Kyle Walker was not available.

Al Hilal have also considered a move for Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong.

Sources have told ESPN that City are still considering adding another attacking player to their squad before Friday's transfer deadline.

Pep Guardiola is understood to be comfortable with his options after the return of midfielder Ilkay Gündogan from Barcelona but work is being done to assess a number of strikers following the departure of Julián Álvarez to Atlético Madrid.