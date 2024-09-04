South America's top 10 players looking for moves in January

Open Extended Reactions

In most of the world the transfer window has closed until January, leaving some players frustrated and others hopeful that their turn will come.

The top talent in South America continues to move abroad, with the European clubs looking to sign players young as possible. And a quiet theme of the window was the rise of interest from Saudi Arabia in acquiring young South Americans.

But there is another dynamic going on; Brazil has greatly increased its spending. In general terms, though, this does not mean that Brazil can compete with Europe for the biggest names. It often means that Brazil is picking up players from neighbouring countries and then looking to move them on to Europe.

Below is a list of 10 South Americans who could well be on the move next year. Eight are Brazil based, but only three are Brazilians.

Finances bolstered by the transfer of André and others, Fluminense of Brazil were able to bat off transfer bids from Girona and Galatasaray for Arias, their Colombia international midfielder. The club acknowledged that the player is disappointed -- a late developer, Arias is 26 and anxious to make his mark. With the window in Turkey open until Sept. 13, Arias could still leave soon. But if not, it is difficult to see how Fluminense can hold on to him in January.

He had a good Copa America as a disciplined member of Colombia's midfield trio, but it is with Fluminense that he has really shone. Ostensibly a right winger, he is given free rein to wander. Tough, excellent on the turn, with a wonderful engine and an eye for a pass, he is the main creative force of the current South American champions and was the one player able to carry the fight to Manchester City in the final of the Club World Cup.

In a move that highlights the role of the trend for multi-club ownership, Almada left Atlanta United to move south to Botafogo of Brazil on the explicit understanding that he will be on his way to Europe next year. A junior member of Argentina's World Cup winning squad, the playmaker is full of cleverly angled, wonderfully weighted passes and quick, little combinations. Whether he can hold his own physically in a major European league remains to be seen, but with Botafogo owner John Textor also having a stake in Lyon and Crystal Palace (which he may trade for Everton), Almada's route across the Atlantic should be eased.

River Plate's attacking midfielder cannot make the move to Europe until August of next year, when he turns 18, but his future will probably be sorted out well before then. Indeed, Real Madrid came close to closing a deal before pulling out in frustration at media links, which could pave the way for an approach from Barcelona. Capable of operating both wide and centrally, Mastantuono shows remarkable poise for his age, picking his options with rare calm, and also offering a threat from free kicks. He was holding his own in Argentina's first division while he was only 16, and looks to have a golden future.

Medina is a left-sided player from Ecuador's remarkable Independiente del Valle, a club who have become one of the world's great producers of young talent. By nature a winger, quick and direct, able to combine and cut into the penalty area, he has also been getting time as an attacking right-back. And he is a free kick specialist. There was interest from Belgium in the 19-year-old during the summer, but with a few more months in the first team and maybe a senior international call up, Medina's value could rise before the window reopens.

Yet another product of the Palmeiras academy, but rather than a flashy attacking talent such as Endrick or Estevao, Reis is a centre-back. The 18-year-old has forced himself into contention for a first-team place, but even before that he was on the radar of major European clubs, viewed as a classy figure both defending and bringing the ball out, comfortable either in a back four or three centre-back system. Physically he still needs to fill out, but the potential is huge. Palmeiras batted away any suggestions of a move in this window but expect to lose him next year.

Richard Ríos, MF, 24, Palmeiras

A Colombian midfielder with an unusual back story, Rios was discovered playing a futsal tournament in Brazil, where he was converted to an outfield player. He bounced around for a while, including an unsuccessful spell in Mexico, before being picked up last year by Palmeiras and becoming a key player in the team that won the 2023 league title.

Called up by Colombia, he was even more impressive in the Copa America as a fiery, gutsy and talented figure who could tackle, dribble, pass, cross and run with the ball. Ever since Palmeiras have been swatting away interest from clubs in leagues all over Europe, and rejected a firm offer from Turkey. But, at 24, Rios could be forgiven for being in a hurry, and Palmeiras might not find it so easy to keep hold of him in 2025.

Luiz Henrique, FW, 23, Botafogo

A strong, quick left-footed winger who operates down the right, and can also cut in and work in the centre-forward space. Now 23, Henrique was with Real Betis in Spain until he was caught up in the same betting scandal as Lucas Paquetá, although he appears to have escaped investigation. Botafogo brought him back to Brazil at the start of the year and after a nervy, awkward first couple of months he has blossomed to such an extent that he won his first international call-up and is part of the Brazil squad to face Ecuador and Paraguay over the next few days. He came back to Brazil on the understanding that if things went well, he would soon return to Europe.

Rodríguez was the star striker of the Uruguay youth team which last year were crowned world champions at under-20 level. Then he helped the little Liverpool to their first Uruguayan title before joining Bahia in Brazil -- a club which are part of the City Group, who will hope to channel him through their structure with the same success they have had with Savinho. A strong running, versatile figure who is being eased in gently in Brazil, but who, with Darwin Núñez suspended and Luis Suárez stepping away, has a chance to make a name for himself with the senior Uruguay side.

The son of a former Paraguay international goalkeeper, Bobadilla is a 23-year-old central midfielder who moved to Brazil early this year and, after a quiet start, is improving with every game he plays for Sao Paulo. At his confident best he is winning the ball and running at the opposing defence, committing players and opening up space for his teammates. A good few months for the senior Paraguay side will certainly help put him on the international radar.

Atletico Mineiro youngster Santana received some Premier League interest during the transfer window, but no move came to fruition. He has been featuring wide on the right but is less of a winger than an attacking midfielder. A strapping figure, strong on the ball with the ability to pick out options at pace, he will probably benefit from staying a few more months and picking up first team experience. And if he continues to progress, he will be followed by a host of clubs anxious to take him across the Atlantic next year.