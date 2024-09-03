Open Extended Reactions

Last season, just about every key player on the U.S. men's national team switched club teams.

We had Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah heading to AC Milan. Weston McKennie rejoined Juventus, where he was joined by Timothy Weah. Meanwhile, Tyler Adams jumped ship from relegated Leeds to join Bournemouth, and Brenden Aaronson did the same but to Union Berlin. PSV brought over three Americans: Ricardo Pepi from Augsburg, Malik Tillman from Bayern Munich, and Sergiño Dest from Barcelona.

Matt Turner left Arsenal to become the presumed starting goalkeeper with Nottingham Forest, and Folarin Balogun left the Gunners to become the starting center forward with Monaco. Haji Wright left Turkey for Coventry City in the English Championship. That was all over the summer, and then in January, Johnny Cardoso departed from Internacional in Brazil to join Real Betis, where he almost immediately became a starter at the base of midfield.

Unsurprisingly, then, this hasn't been the most active of summer transfer windows for the top tier of the American player pool, but plenty has still happened -- and perhaps, not happened -- that it'll have repercussions for what the U.S. team looks like in a year from now and beyond.

So, let's take stock of how the summer transfer window went for all the notable players in the USMNT pool. We'll dole out grades projecting how good or bad these moves look for the players' careers, and for their futures with the USMNT.