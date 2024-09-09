Open Extended Reactions

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- At Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh's introductory press conference in February, he described a goal to change the Chargers' culture: from that of a team with popular powder blue uniforms to one that was physical and wore teams down late in games.

Harbaugh's speech was prescient -- as his vision came true in Sunday's 22-10 win over the Oakland Raiders. L.A. outscored their division rivals 15-3 in the fourth quarter and had one of the team's best rushing performances in franchise history.

"[Wins] are hard to get. Everybody in that locker room knows it, as do I," Harbaugh said. "It is really hard to win a game in the NFL, and I just take my hats off to really everybody in the organization, especially those that have been here doing the dirty work."

It was Harbaugh's first game back in the NFL since 2014 when he was the head coach with the San Francisco 49ers. He improved his record in the NFL to 45-19-1, the fifth-best win percentage (.700) for a head coach in NFL history.

Owner Dean Spanos interrupted Harbaugh's post-game speech with game balls for Harbaugh and GM Joe Hortiz, which drew a loud yell of excitement from Harbaugh and players. After the game, Harbaugh said he felt "really lucky and fortunate."

"To have a guy leading the charge like that and a locker room that buys in and follows him, you know, It's a special day as well for him to get his first win," quarterback Justin Herbert said.

Jim Harbaugh, left, won his first game with the Los Angeles Chargers after making his return to coaching in the NFL. Getty Images

It was an eventful return for Harbaugh, who sprinted on the field in the fourth quarter to break up what he called a "melee" between players. Officials ejected Chargers WR Joshua Palmer and Raiders CB Jack Jones for a brawl that involved multiple players from both teams.

"Just trying to get our guys back, get 'em separated, keep the rest of the guys coming," Harbaugh said. "I just tried to break it up."

The Chargers were buoyed by their defense, which kept them in the game as the offense struggled. Harbaugh was particularly impressed with Joey Bosa, who had a sack, one forced fumble, and seven tackles. Khalil Mack also had 1.5 sacks and a fumble recovery.

While the defense dominated, the offense stalled. Through the first three quarters, they had run six plays in the red zone, which gained six yards. That changed in the fourth quarter when running back J.K. Dobbins broke free for a 12-yard rushing touchdown. Later in the quarter, Dobbins broke free for a 61-yard gain that set up a 10-yard touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey to effectively put the game away.

Dobbins finished with 10 carries for 135 yards and 1 TD. It was one of the best opening games by a running back in the history of the Chargers. For that performance, Harbaugh gave Dobbins his game ball. (Though he told Dobbins he would need the ball back after his speech.)

Dobbins averaged 13.5 yards per carry, the most by any running back in a season opener in NFL history, and his 135 rushing yards is the most by any player in his first game with the Chargers.

It was the kind of performance Dobbins had told reporters to expect months ago, when he proclaimed that a "special" season was coming. Injuries have plagued Dobbins, who played in just 24 of a potential 74 potential games since the Baltimore Ravens drafted him in 2020.

He signed with the Chargers for a one-year $1,610,000 contract that included just $50,000 guaranteed this offseason.

After the game, Dobbins said he was "so disappointed" with his performance because on his two long runs of 61 and 46 yards, he was run down and tackled by defenders from behind.

"I gotta' get in shape," Dobbins said. "I thought I was in shape, but I was not."