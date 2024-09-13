Open Extended Reactions

Erik ten Hag has accepted Manchester United must start winning if he's going to retain the faith of the club's hierarchy.

The Dutchman has come under increased pressure following the 3-0 defeat to Liverpool before the international break. Speaking before the Liverpool game, CEO Omar Berrada and sporting director Dan Ashworth both backed Ten Hag as the right man for the job.

But ahead of the trip to Southampton on Saturday, the 54-year-old had admitted the support will only last if results pick up.

"In football you have to win, you have to deliver, that's clear," Ten Hag told a news conference on Friday. "It's good that the new leadership acknowledges this and says this. We are working together to be more successful, we have higher targets than we've already achieved."

United finished eighth in the Premier League last season before the campaign ended on a high with victory over Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

Ten Hag's contract was extended over the summer, but the new season has started with two defeats from three games. The former Ajax coach has said it will take time to get things right and suggested responsibility for performances and results should not just fall on his shoulders.

"It's not only to do with me," he said. "Nobody can deny in these last eight or nine months a lot has happened to this club, new leadership team, new structure and ownership structure, a new leadership team, a huge turnaround I would say."

Ten Hag has also leapt to the defence of one of his summer signings, Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt.

De Ligt was substituted at half-time of the Netherlands 2-2 draw with Germany on Tuesday with head coach Ronaldo Koeman saying afterwards the centre-back needed to be "protected" after making a mistake.

"I think he said it in reference to the Dutch squad, not a club situation," Ten Hag said. "I know Matt and he's a great personality, his character, he will overcome this and will bounce back in this situation with the Dutch squad. Definitely not his club situation.

"I'm not afraid for this situation, I know his qualities, I know his personality and I know he'll fight back.

"The other thing is he has had a very difficult pre-season because he didn't play games. Only game from the start was last game against Liverpool, without this he goes and starts for the Dutch squad and he's not in the rhythm yet or up to full speed but when he is you will see his qualities and a different player."