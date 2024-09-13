Rob McElhenney reveals he is hoping to watch Wrexham play Birmingham in League One with Tom Brady. (0:44)

Wrexham drafted in two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning as a fan ahead of Monday's League One clash against Birmingham City, in whom legendary quarterback Tom Brady holds a 3.3% stake.

The club made the announcement on its Instagram account Friday, with a post that read: "We are honoured that @elimanning has coincidentally, (because Co-chairmen @robmcelhenney & @vancityreynolds begged him) joined the @Wrexham_AFC fanbase, just in time for our match over at @TomBrady's @BCFC on Monday night."

Manning then commented: "Now I can beat @tombrady in football and fútbol! Go @wrexham_afc!"

Manning, 43, played for the New York Giants for 16 years and led the team to victory in both Super Bowl XLII and Super Bowl XLVI over Brady's New England Patriots. He is also a "strategic investor" in NWSL side NJ/NY Gotham FC.

Monday's clash at St Andrew's in Birmingham, England, sees two unbeaten sides go head-to-head in League One. Wrexham are in first place in the third tier of English football with four wins and a draw, while Birmingham have played four matches and have three wins and a draw.

The game has been unofficially dubbed the "Hollywood Derby," with Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's Wrexham coming up against Brady's Birmingham.