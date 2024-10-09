Emily Keogh discusses whether she thinks Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall could get the sack after their 5-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Women's Champions League. (0:59)

Title holders Barcelona were beaten 2-0 by Manchester City on Wednesday to start their defence in the Women's Champions League with a rare loss in the group stage.

Man City outplayed the two-time defending champions in the first half, taking a 36th-minute lead when Naomi Layzell was brave at a corner, and had to repel waves of Barcelona attacks before sealing the win.

Jamaica forward Bunny Shaw ran clear in the 77th and rounded goalkeeper Cata Coll, before calmly placing her shot behind a covering defender on the goalline.

Man City's performance outshined even that of Bayern Munich and Pernille Harder, who scored a 13-minute hat trick late in a 5-2 win over Arsenal.

Also Wednesday, Hammarby beat St. Pölten 2-0 in the same group as Man City and Barcelona, and Juventus won 1-0 in Norway against Vålerenga in Group C.

Barcelona had lost just once in 18 group-stage games in three previous editions of this Women's Champions League format, which will change after this season.

Bunny Shaw sealed Man City's win over Barcelona in the Women's Champions League. Carl Recine/Getty Images

The Spanish team's stellar lineup was hustled out of its rhythm early by Man City, who struck a post in the 16th from Lauren Hemp's shot at the end of a slick move.

Man City led from a corner forced by Coll's stunning save to deny Jessica Park. When the cross came in, the goalkeeper lost her bearings and a header back into the goalmouth by Vivianne Miedema got a decisive touch from defender Layzell among a cluster of bodies.

Barcelona stepped up their game in the second half and Man City defender Laia Aleixandri denied star forward Alexia Putellas with her second key block of the game.

Harder stars in Bayern win

Pernille Harder's 13-minute hat trick late in the game lifted Bayern Munich to a 5-2 win over Arsenal in the opening game of their Women's Champions League group on Wednesday.

A back-and-forth game that both teams had led was poised at 2-2 in the 73rd when Harder expertly guided in a header from a corner.

The veteran Denmark forward rose highest five minutes later to meet a cross by Klara Bühl with her head, then got her third in the 86th when bundling the ball past Arsenal goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger at the second attempt.

The result was harsh on Arsenal, who started strongly and deservedly led in the 30th when Spain forward Mariona Caldentey guided in a left-foot volley from Katie McCabe's cross.

Another of Spain's 2023 World Cup winning-squad, defender Laia Codina, leveled the game at 2-2 in the 65th with a header from McCabe's corner.

Bayern had rallied to level in the 43rd from a looping header by captain Glodis Viggosdottir, then led for the first time with perhaps the standout goal.

Sydney Lohmann took a pass on a fast break in the 56th and with one touch teed up her shot on the run that she fired low and hard past Zinsberger, who was beaten at her near post.

Harder has lost three finals in the Women's Champions League -- twice with Wolfsburg and once with Chelsea -- and Bayern looked like a team Wednesday capable of getting to their first final.

Information from The Associated Press contributed to this report.