Brazil head coach Dorival Junior has said he is cautiously optimistic that his national team is moving in the right direction after their win against Chile in World Cup qualifying.

Dorival's side had only won three and lost four of their eight qualifiers before Thursday's 2-1 victory.

An 89th-minute goal by Botafogo forward Luiz Henrique lifted Brazil to fourth in the standings, six points adrift of leaders Argentina.

"We are moving step-by-step, with a lot to fix, but little by little finding the way," Dorival said after the game.

"I'm happy to see the team's maturity, even though they're very young. We had balance and tranquility."

Dorival was keen to point out that only four of the players in Thursday's starting XI -- Danilo, Marquinhos, Lucas Paquetá and Raphinha -- started for Brazil at the 2022 World Cup.

"A [team] renewal is not simple," he said. "We don't have the structure that was set up for the previous World Cup and this ends up making the games even more difficult due to the balance between the youth of these boys and the experience of others that are there.

Dorival Junior's Brazil side beat Chile 2-1 in the 2026 World Cup qualifier. Photo by Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images

"We only had four players that finished the last match of the World Cup and that has considerable weight."

Dorival remained upbeat that his team will arrive at the 2026 World Cup ready.

"We will arrive with a strong team in two years, but we will face some difficulties," he said.

Thursday's late win, courtesy of goals from Botafogo attacking pair Igor Jesus and Henrique, brought relief after considerable criticism following recent results.

Paris Saint-Germain captain Marquinhos, who started on Thursday, said it's only a question of time before Brazil win both consistently and convincingly while stating that a coaching change is not the answer.

Dorival was under pressure after Brazil's lacklustre performance in a 1-0 defeat at Paraguay on Sept. 10.

"Seeking changes is beside the point," Marquinhos said. "I'm happy with Dorival, with the work he's been doing.

"It's not easy, you have to give him time to understand the group he has in hand and use the pieces. Today we showed that we have quality, many good players. We know the coach's ability, what a great professional and person he is.

"We are fully focused on seeking to improve and grow as a group and team."

Brazil host strugglers Peru on Oct. 15 in Brasilia. They will have to do without West Ham midfielder Paquetá, who is suspended.