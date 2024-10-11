Laurens: Nothing will change for Man United if they keep Ten Hag (1:49)

Bruno Fernandes has said he is excited to be back with Portugal's national team as he looks to spark his season into life after club-side Manchester United's tumultuous start to the season.

The United captain has gone 12 games without finding the back of the net for his club -- the longest goal drought since he arrived at United in January 2020.

Erik ten Hag's side have not won any of their last five games in all competitions and sit 14th in the Premier League with eight points from seven games.

"It's not a positive moment," Fernandes told a news conference ahead of Portugal's upcoming UEFA Nations League game against Poland.

"We're not winning games and the national team space is completely different. I've felt very at ease, the dynamics are very good. I'm in my country, I speak my language and I have better food. I have demonstrated a good level in the national team.

"It's a space where I feel good and I feel like I can enjoy my football at a very high level, due to the dynamics we have and the quality I have at my side."

After being sent off in consecutive games against Tottenham Hotspur and FC Porto, Fernandes took to Instagram and wrote "no one is more disappointed than myself with my own moment."

Bruno Fernandes is yet to score for Manchester United in the Premier League this season. Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

The 30-year-old said he is aware that he needs to step up for his club once he returns from international duty.

"It's about improving as soon as I get there [Manchester]," he said. "Making the goals appear again because I'm a midfielder that scores a lot of goals and has over the years always shown a very high level of goals.

"I have to live up to those expectations and to my standards. What I've been doing is not at all what I want for this season because I haven't scored at the club yet.

"I hope that once I get there, I can score and help my club get back to winning ways and be at a good level."

Portugal coach Roberto Martínez addressed growing concerns about the football calendar's congestion at the news conference on Friday.

The expansion of UEFA's club competitions and FIFA's brand-new Club World Cup means this season will be the longest club campaign ever.

Players have threatened league action as a result of their fears over the increasing number of games.

"It is our responsibility to protect and have players that are fresh, that can work well," Martinez said.

"It is a debate that is being talked about a lot. Players really enjoy playing, the important thing is that institutions need to give them a good rest. The problem is the [short] space between seasons."