Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said Kylian Mbappé is "not affected at all" by media speculation -- dismissed by the forward's representatives as "totally false" -- linking the player with a rape allegation in Stockholm, ahead of his return to action in LaLiga this weekend.

Mbappé missed France's games during this international break as he continued his recovery from a thigh injury, instead working on the training ground, and visiting Stockholm during time off.

Swedish media reports then named the player in connection with a police investigation, a link which Mbappé's representatives called a "slanderous rumour."

"[Mbappé] has made the most of this break to improve his condition," Ancelotti said in a news conference on Friday ahead of Madrid's game at Celta Vigo. "It has improved a lot... He's a different player to the one he was before the break."

"I'm not here to talk about speculation," Ancelotti added. "I'm here to talk about the work he's done. He had some days off, that's all.

"The days off were programmed for him, and after that, everyone chooses what they want to do. I don't mind where the players want to rest. I went to London for two days and didn't ask anyone's permission. I don't run a travel agency."

Mbappé returned to the Madrid team before the international break, playing as a substitute against Lille in the Champions League before starting against Villarreal.

"I think he's close to 100%," Ancelotti said. "It's a pleasure to watch him train."

A source told ESPN that Brazil forward Vinícius Júnior -- who also missed the international break -- has recovered from injury and is expected to feature for Madrid against Celta.

"[The break] has been very good for [Vinícius], he's worked hard, intense, and also had some rest days," Ancelotti said. "Obviously they're my personal sensations, the judge will be the pitch tomorrow, but I think both [Vinícius and Mbappé] are fine."

Ancelotti also denied that he'd requested that Madrid make signings in the January transfer window after Dani Carvajal's serious knee injury.

ESPN has reported that Madrid are now assessing the market for a right-back and a centre-back.

"I haven't asked for reinforcements," Ancelotti said. "We saw last year that we dealt well with the injuries we had, and we'll do the same this season... If we need the ideal player for Real Madrid, we won't rule it out, but finding an ideal player for Real Madrid isn't straightforward."