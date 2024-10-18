Rob Dawson says that the pool of managers that Manchester United could turn to is now much smaller than in the summer. (1:45)

MANCHESTER, England -- Erik ten Hag has insisted that there have been no internal discussions about his future as manager despite Manchester United's poor start to the season, adding that it is the media who have created a fuss around his job security.

Ten Hag is under pressure with United 14th in the Premier League table after just two wins from seven games.

A board meeting held during the international break, led by co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, provided no further update on the Dutchman's position.

Erik ten Hag remains as Manchester United manager despite facing scrutiny after United's poor start to the season. Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

And ahead of Brentford's visit to Old Trafford on Saturday, he says it's "quiet" behind the scenes.

"The only noise is only coming from the media," Ten Hag told a news conference on Friday. "Some of you [the media], not all of you, are bringing up stories, creating stories, making fairytales, bringing lies because we are all on one page this club.

"I said before the break -- several journalists [said] they didn't believe me and I see the reports -- internal in the club it's quiet."

Despite insisting that he retains the support of Ratcliffe and club bosses, Ten Hag admits that United need to start turning things around soon after a run of five games without a win.

"Of course, we are unhappy in the position where we are and we have to turn the corner with a strategy to turn this corner," Ten Hag added. "But ultimately we are quiet, we are composed, we stay where we are, we stick to the plan and we are convinced we will make it a success."

United have injury problems ahead of the game against Brentford on Saturday, with Kobbie Mainoo and Harry Maguire both ruled out.

Noussair Mazraoui is available despite undergoing a heart procedure during the break after complaining of palpitations.

"Kobbie and Harry are out for a couple of weeks," Ten Hag said. "Mazraoui is good news. He had an illness but returned to the training pitch and is available for selection."