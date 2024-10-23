Open Extended Reactions

Atlanta United FC eliminated CF Montréal 5-4 in a penalty-kick shootout on Tuesday night in the opening game of the MLS Cup playoffs after the two clubs played to a 2-2 draw.

Atlanta won its second road playoff game in club history and the first since Nov. 4, 2018 at New York City FC.

United will start a best-of-three series on Friday against Supporters' Shield winner Inter Miami CF, which is hosting a playoff game for the first time in club history.

Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan denied Tom Pearce on Montreal's second attempt in the shootout. Saba Lobjanidze sealed it for United.

Atlanta led 2-0 at halftime before former United star Josef Martínez scored two second-half goals to tie it.

Brooks Lennon scored his first goal of the season when he headed in a beautiful cross from Pedro Amador in the 29th minute. Atlanta defender Stian Gregersen made it 2-0 in the 44th by heading in Alexey Miranchuk's free kick.

Martínez pulled Montreal within 2-1 in the 63rd with an easy tap-in after Guzan spilled a long shot.

Montreal was awarded a penalty kick in the 87th and Martínez converted for his eighth goal in the last six games. Martínez and his former goalkeeper Guzan exchanged a few words after the goal.