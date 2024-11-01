NWSL Golden Boot winners list

Open Extended Reactions

The National Women's Soccer League Golden Boot is awarded annually to the player with the most goals during the regular season. Lauren Holiday was the first NWSL Golden Boot winner, leading the league with 12 goals during its inaugural season in 2013. Sam Kerr became the first player in league history to win the award multiple times, pacing the NWSL in goals in 2017 (17), 2018 (16) and 2019 (18).

Here's a list of the all-time NWSL Golden Boot winners:

2023: Sophia Smith (11), Portland Thorns FC

2022: Alex Morgan (15), San Diego Wave FC

2021: Ashley Hatch (10), Washington Spirit

2019: Sam Kerr (18), Chicago Red Stars

2018: Sam Kerr (16), Chicago Red Stars

2017: Sam Kerr (17), Sky Blue FC

2016: Lynn Williams (11), Western New York Flash

2015: Crystal Dunn (15), Washington Spirit

2014: Kim Little (16), Seattle Reign FC

2013: Lauren Holiday (12), FC Kansas City

