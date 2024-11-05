Open Extended Reactions

Mikel Arteta has vowed Arsenal's pursuit of glory will not be derailed by the abrupt departure of sporting director Edu.

The Gunners confirmed on Monday that Edu had resigned from his position with sources telling ESPN the former Brazil midfielder is in advanced talks to take up a position at the head of a multi-club model involving Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis.

Edu rejoined the club he made 127 appearances for as a player in 2019 and was made their first-ever sporting director in November 2022 in a move which saw him assume responsibility for the men's, women's and academy sides.

Speaking at a press conference in Italy on Tuesday ahead of Arsenal's Champions League game at Inter Milan, Arteta gave his response to any supporters fearing the progress they have made in the past five years could grind to a halt following Edu's exit.

"The plan and the vision that starts with ownership that is very clear and very ambitious is going to continue," said Arteta. "We have a very strong leadership team with an unbelievable know-how, a real passion and great feelings for the football club that we're not going to stop where we are at the moment.

"Then across the club, the excitement, the passion, the understanding of where we want to take this journey remains intact. That means opportunities as well for somebody else to come and fulfil their role.

Arsenal sporting director Edu, left, resigned from his post at the North London club on Monday. Getty Images

"We move on. We say thank you and we have to move on because that's the reality of our industry."

Edu was at the club when Arsenal opted to replace Unai Emery with Arteta in December 2019 and oversaw a radical overhaul of the playing staff. Sources have told ESPN that Edu informed the majority of staff at Colney on Monday morning.

"Everything happened very quickly," said Arteta. "Obviously I loved working with him, I really enjoyed being alongside him in this incredible journey. from day one, we've been together. I'm very grateful personally for everything has done for me and for the amazing work that he's done for the football club.

"I think we both had this special chemistry working together, we really both enjoyed our roles and working together.

"I'm very blessed that he's been part of my life in such a beautiful place that I am right now, managing this incredible club and he's been a massive part of that. He's had an amazing opportunity now to do something else in a different role and he believes that it's the right professional move for him.

"We have to respect that and from the bottom of my heart I think everybody really feels that we want the best for him and that's it."

Arteta went on to confirm that Martin Ødegaard has travelled to Italy as he steps up his recovery from an ankle injury, but Declan Rice remains in London after picking up a foot problem in last weekend's loss to Newcastle United.