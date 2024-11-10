Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are knocked out of the MLS playoffs after a tightly-contested game against Atlanta United. (1:49)

Open Extended Reactions

Jordi Alba criticized the Major League Soccer postseason format, labeling the system "unfair," after Inter Miami was eliminated by Atlanta United when falling 3-2 at Chase Stadium on Saturday night in the decisive third match of the round one best-of-three playoff series.

Alba participated in the postseason for the first time this season, after Inter Miami failed to qualify in 2023 when concluding the season in 14th place in the Eastern Conference.

"It was a good season, but what we wanted was to win this more. In my opinion, I am not the one who is going to change now. This format seems a little unfair to me," he said after the game.

"It is clear that it has been done this way for many years, but if you ask me, if it were up to me, I would have to be the champion of one conference against the champion of the other, to make it as fair as possible, that's how it is. I repeat, congratulations to the rival team. I think they competed very well against us, they knew their weapons, the goalkeeper was spectacular and good, I think that is what clearly marked the difference."

The 2024 MLS playoff format sees teams compete in a best-of-three series before moving on to a knockout style for the conference semifinals, finals and MLS Cup.

Inter Miami initially defeated Atlanta on October 25 at Chase Stadium before going on to lose the second match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to tie the series and force a decisive third game. Despite boasting dominant statistics and goals from Lionel Messi and Matías Rojas, the Herons struggled to overcome the team led by goalkeeper Brad Guzan.

Jordi Alba signed for Inter Miami in July 2023. Megan Briggs/Getty Images

"Today I think we have been superior, we have dominated, but they attacked four times and they scored three goals. And well, there's things to correct, clearly," Alba said.

Inter Miami qualified to the playoffs after concluding the 2024 MLS campaign as leaders of the Eastern Conference, and clinched home-field advantage by winning the Supporters' Shield. The team also managed to break the league record for most points recorded in a single season.

Still, head coach Gerardo Martino revealed he would not label this season a success. "No, success, no. When one is eliminated here in the quarterfinals, no. It had good things; it had bad things," he said in the post-match news conference.

"If you think about where we were in November last year, obviously there is progress as far as the club is concerned, not just the team. If you think about the expectations we had for these playoffs, obviously we have fallen short."

The team now heads into the offseason and will shift its focus to building out a roster for the 2025 campaign.