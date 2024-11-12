Open Extended Reactions

Japanese soccer player Kazuyoshi Miura is several generations older than his teammates. His contemporaries retired decades ago. Lionel Messi is 37, and Cristiano Ronaldo is 39 -- mere youngsters compared to Miura.

Miura will turn 58 in February, and the Japanese news agency Kyodo reported this week that he intends to play next season for his fourth-tier Japanese club, Suzuka. It will be his 40th season playing in professional soccer.

"I had a one-and-a-half-year contract [signed in the summer of 2024]. I think it was a natural progression," he said